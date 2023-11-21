How Taylor Swift's Childhood Bestie Abigail Anderson Feels About Travis Kelce

Any Swiftie knows about Taylor Swift's best friend, Abigail Anderson. She's mentioned by name in the "Fearless" track "Fifteen," and she was also featured in part of the "Miss Americana" documentary. Swift and Anderson have been friends since high school and they're still friends to this day. According to E! News, Anderson also seems to be a supporter of Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

The outlet shared a video clip on Instagram of Kelce and Swift's father hearing the superstar personalize a line in "Karma" for the football player at one of her shows: "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me." In the video, both men showed their excitement, with Kelce especially looking thrilled and dancing along.

They reported that Anderson liked the video on Instagram (one of over 290,000 people to do so), most likely proving that Anderson feels positively about Swift and Kelce's relationship.