Donald Trump Isn't A Fan Of Kim Kardashian Despite Her Friendship With Ivanka
Donald Trump is not a fan of Kim Kardashian despite her friendship with his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Even though Kim did meet the former president of the United States while he was still in the White House back in 2019 and again in 2020, per ABC News, he's changed his tune about the SKIMS founder. Yet, Ivanka and Kim go a long way back, according to Us Weekly. One insider even told the publication, "Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years and have hung out on several occasions. They initially bonded nearly a decade ago at the Met Gala over motherhood and being new moms. But they continued to connect numerous times over the years."
However, that doesn't seem to matter much to Donald, as he recently made it pretty clear that Kim is not on his list of top people that he admires, or likes for that matter. He even went as far as to insult the reality television star even though she and Ivanka partied together only a few weeks ago.
Donald Trump called Kim Kardashian an 'overrated' celeb
There was a time when Donald Trump didn't mind being in the same room as Kim Kardashian, but that time has long passed. In typical Trump fashion, the former president slammed the mother of four by calling her one of the most overrated celebrities, per The Hill. The reason why Trump aimed at Kardashian is that Jonathan Karl's new book, "Tired of Winning" suggests the business mogul had asked Kardashian to use her celebrity status to help bring in NFL football players into the White House while he was still president. This was after Kardashian had asked Trump for his help in granting more prison commutations, which is a social issue that she has always been very passionate about, according to The New York Times. Well, Trump took issue with Karl suggesting that he needed Kardashian to bring in athletes to the White House, as he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, "This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players" as detailed by the Daily Beast.
But this isn't the first and only time that Trump has had beef with Kardashian, as he supposedly even hung up on the world's most famous reality television star after they got into an argument over the phone.
Donald's beef hasn't stopped Kim from being friends with Ivanka
While Donald Trump claims that he didn't need Kim Kardashian's star power to bring big names into the White House, Deadline reports that the former president did get frustrated with the reality star when she failed to show him any support in his bid for reelection back in 2020. Kim rang Donald asking for his support to secure clemency for prisoners who were serving time behind bars. Jonathan Karl wrote in his book that Donald was very direct with Kim when he told her over the phone, "You voted for Biden and now you come asking me for a favor?" He then wasted no time in hanging up on her.
Well, whatever bad vibes there are between Kim and Donald has not impacted her friendship with his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Ivanka was even there to help Kim celebrate her birthday on October 23 at a star-studded soiree that included Jeff Bezos' fiance Lauren Sanchez and of course, the rest of the Kardashian family. Kim even posted a photo of herself alongside Ivanka for her Instagram account. There's no word if Donald had reached out to wish Kim a happy birthday as well, although it's doubtful that he would have made the effort to do so, considering their past.