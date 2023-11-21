Donald Trump Isn't A Fan Of Kim Kardashian Despite Her Friendship With Ivanka

Donald Trump is not a fan of Kim Kardashian despite her friendship with his daughter, Ivanka Trump. Even though Kim did meet the former president of the United States while he was still in the White House back in 2019 and again in 2020, per ABC News, he's changed his tune about the SKIMS founder. Yet, Ivanka and Kim go a long way back, according to Us Weekly. One insider even told the publication, "Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years and have hung out on several occasions. They initially bonded nearly a decade ago at the Met Gala over motherhood and being new moms. But they continued to connect numerous times over the years."

However, that doesn't seem to matter much to Donald, as he recently made it pretty clear that Kim is not on his list of top people that he admires, or likes for that matter. He even went as far as to insult the reality television star even though she and Ivanka partied together only a few weeks ago.