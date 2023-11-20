Melania Trump Returns To Twitter With Touching Rosalynn Carter Tribute

The death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter is being mourned worldwide, including by present and former first families. Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Michelle Clinton, George and Laura Bush, and Joe and Jill Biden all offered their condolences to Jimmy Carter and his family. Even Former President Donald Trump posted a gracious tribute on Truth Social, calling Rosalynn "a devoted first lady, a great humanitarian, a champion for mental health, and a beloved wife" who "earned the gratitude and admiration of our entire nation."

It's worth noting, however, that at a rally in Iowa just a day earlier, Trump made a jab at former POTUS Carter, saying he "was a brilliant, brilliant president" compared to Biden (via USA Today). A more unexpected reaction came from his wife, Melania Trump. Ever since leaving the White House, she has stayed well under the radar, not even accompanying her husband during his numerous court appearances. Melania's social media posts are few and far between, and typically neutral; Holiday wishes, promotions of her NFT collections, or updates on her Fostering the Future initiative benefiting children in foster care.

Although Donald included his wife in his eulogy ("Melania and I join all Americans"), she opted to release a statement of her own on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Melania wrote, "Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant's heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace."