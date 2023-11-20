Melania Trump Returns To Twitter With Touching Rosalynn Carter Tribute
The death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter is being mourned worldwide, including by present and former first families. Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Michelle Clinton, George and Laura Bush, and Joe and Jill Biden all offered their condolences to Jimmy Carter and his family. Even Former President Donald Trump posted a gracious tribute on Truth Social, calling Rosalynn "a devoted first lady, a great humanitarian, a champion for mental health, and a beloved wife" who "earned the gratitude and admiration of our entire nation."
It's worth noting, however, that at a rally in Iowa just a day earlier, Trump made a jab at former POTUS Carter, saying he "was a brilliant, brilliant president" compared to Biden (via USA Today). A more unexpected reaction came from his wife, Melania Trump. Ever since leaving the White House, she has stayed well under the radar, not even accompanying her husband during his numerous court appearances. Melania's social media posts are few and far between, and typically neutral; Holiday wishes, promotions of her NFT collections, or updates on her Fostering the Future initiative benefiting children in foster care.
Although Donald included his wife in his eulogy ("Melania and I join all Americans"), she opted to release a statement of her own on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Melania wrote, "Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant's heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace."
Melania Trump and Rosalynn Carter were vastly different first ladies
As Michelle Obama explained in her own X tribute to the late Rosalynn Carter, "You learn very quickly that there is no handbook or rules to being First Lady. [...] The role is largely shaped by the passions and aspirations of the person holding it." Certainly, Rosalynn Carter and Melania Trump brought very different profiles and interests to the White House. Rosalynn, who came from humble Georgia stock, married naval officer James Earl Carter at age 18. By contrast, Yugoslavia-born Melania Trump had a successful modeling career before becoming the third wife of business mogul Donald Trump.
Rosalynn campaigned tirelessly for her husband, and she later worked closely beside Jimmy and made him aware of issues foremost on the public's mind. She was particularly passionate about mental health and women's rights. Following President Carter's defeat in his second run for office, Rosalynn joined him in his work with The Carter Center, a nonprofit devoted to human rights and global disease eradication. Melania was a more polished first lady, handling the protocol of state dinners and foreign visits with ease. She was less comfortable being in the media's glare, however.
Melania's reserved nature and limited public appearances made her appear less approachable than the "steel magnolia" Rosalynn. Melania's tribute to her predecessor was met with mixed reviews. Many were positive; "Such kind and elegant words, just like you," praised one fan, while some were more cynical. "She was 10X the First Lady you ever were," wrote a detractor.