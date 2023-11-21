How Simone Biles And NFL Hubby Jonathan Owens Handle Long Distance Marriage

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles seem like a match made in heaven, so it's no wonder they had a rather fast-paced relationship. In March 2020, Biles met her boyfriend on the celebrity dating app Raya, where she reached out to him first simply because the Olympian thought he was cute. As professional athletes, they both found it difficult to set time aside for love, but when the pandemic hit the couple had the opportunity to get to know each other and fell in love without any external pressures affecting them.

In February 2022, Owens popped the question, and Biles took to Instagram to gush that it was "the easiest yes" of her entire life. The happy couple got their marriage license in April 2023, and just a week after that, they had a courthouse wedding with only their closest friends and family in attendance. Owens and Biles saved their grand ceremony for Cabo, where nearly 150 guests watched them get married. But, thankfully, their union came with zero compromise on the athletes' promising careers.

Biles informed People that Owens is her number one supporter. There are times when she doesn't feel like training or going to therapy, but Owens always reminds the gymnast of her dreams and encourages Biles to follow through with her plans. The decorated competitor also wants Owens to thrive professionally, and the couple's long-distance marriage allows them to balance their relationships and careers. But the newlyweds' love was put to the test just a week after their ceremony when work took Owens away.