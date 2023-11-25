Meet Gilmore Girls Alum Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids
When Jared Padalecki ran into his future wife Genevieve Cortese on the sets of "Supernatural," it was love at first sight. After dating for about a year, Padalecki popped the question, and they tied the knot in a winter wonderland wedding in 2010. Two years into marriage, they announced they were expecting their first child together, and in March 2012, Thomas Colton was born. He was succeeded by his brother, Austin Shepherd, and sister, Odette Elliot.
Although the actor has a lot going for him, it seems like there's nothing he enjoys more than fatherhood. When Padalecki sat down with Hip Daddy in 2014, he offered insight into his parenting style. "I'm a pretty laid-back parent. I don't like to hover or 'helicopter parent' around my boys. I enjoy letting them play and watching them explore," he explained. He added that he only stepped in when he felt his kids were endangering themselves or displaying overtly bad behavior.
In 2017, Padelecki penned an emotional Father's Day letter that gave the day a new meaning. Instead of accepting thanks for being such a great dad, Padelecki thanked his kids for letting him be a dad by listing everything he was grateful for and mentioning how they had changed his life for the better. He wrote, "You've taught me more than any mentor or teacher ever could," adding, "You've humbled me. you've helped me rediscover the joy of discovery. you've turned my world upside down. And I wouldn't have it any other way."
Thomas Colton loves being the center of attention
On March 19, 2012, Jared and Genevieve Padalecki welcomed their first child, Thomas Colton. Speaking to People, he explained what being a new parent was like. "It's really funny, because ... we've met a lot of new parents with little babies, and a lot of babies seem like babies, but he feels like he's kind of an old soul," he revealed. "He kind of looks at you and tries to figure you out, which is cool. I hope he's a mature kid."
He also shared that he felt heartbroken when Thomas fell sick for the first time because he couldn't do much to help. Although Padelecki didn't want his kids to watch "Supernatural" because of the graphic imagery, he later told the outlet he was still happy that 2-year-old Thomas recognized him whenever Genevieve watched the show. Jared also said that he loved how his son would mimic things he and his wife said because it reminded him to choose his words carefully.
Speaking to Hip Daddy, Padalecki shared what Thomas was like as a baby, "Thomas is a bit of a ham. He loves being the center of attention and he brings a lot of joy to everybody around him." Thomas also shares a sweet bond with Jared's "Supernatural" co-star, Jensen Ackles. When the duo went on-stage for VanCon 2014, Thomas was backstage and adorably yelled, "I love Uncle Jensen!" In 2017, Ackles' wife, Daneel Harris, shared a photo of her husband and daughter, Justice, making Thomas' birthday cake.
Austin Shepherd is an avid animal lover
On December 22, 2013, Jared Padalecki announced that his wife, Genevieve, had brought their second son into the world via a home birth. The couple named him Austin Shepherd but lovingly called him Shep. In the Hip Daddy interview, Jared spoke about Shepherd's personality, sharing, "He's also a great kid. He seems a touch more reserved than I remember Tom being at the same age, and has a 'wisdom' in his eyes."
Jared also joked that Shep was particularly fond of crying right when his parents were about to go to sleep. When the "Gilmore Girls" actor spoke to reporters at The Critics Choice Awards, he shared that although Shep initially only cared for his mother's presence, he had since started to appreciate his father, too. Like most Padalecki children, Shep also loves being outdoors and exploring everything the world has to offer.
For his eighth birthday, Genevieve took to Instagram to share a carousel of Shepherd with various animals, and in the caption, she wrote, "Dearest Shep, our nature lover and adventure seeker, thanks for teaching your parents about patience and kindness. You always bring [a] unique perspective with a smile on your face." During NJ Con 2018, Jared said his sons often run out to find bugs as soon as they wake up. It's a love that appears to be enduring, as in October 2023, Genevieve shared a video of Shep petting a donkey at their farm. When Shepherd graced the cover of Austin Lifestyle Magazine in September, fans were quick to notice that he looked identical to his dad.
Odette Elliott is a fan of winter sports
Genevieve and Jared Padalecki's daughter, Odette Elliott, was born on March 17, 2017. Speaking to People, Jared shared that he was overjoyed to finally have a daughter, but he also felt that his parenting style got a little softer with his little girl. He explained, "With boys, you're like, 'Go skin your knees and go break your arms like I did.' But with a girl, you're like, 'If somebody ever touches her, I'll go off the handle!'" Like her eldest brother, Thomas, Odette was an incredibly calm baby who mostly just slept and ate.
During NJ Con 2018, Jared shared a hilarious but adorable incident when Jensen Ackles tried to get a video of Odette saying she loves her dad. Ackles repeatedly said, "I love you, Daddy," and Odette kept ignoring him until she put her foot down and said, "No." As Odette grows up, she develops varied interests. In 2022, Genevieve posted a video of Odette casually snowboarding down a small hill.
But in 2023, she took things up a notch and started skiing. Sometimes, Odette gets mischievous and covers herself in the marker right before catching a flight. Other times, she does adorable things like brushing her father's hair and doing his makeup on his final day of "Supernatural" Season 14. Odette and Genevieve also seem to bond over their mutual love for reading and cooking because she once joined her mother in the kitchen to roll out a pie.