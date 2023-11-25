Meet Gilmore Girls Alum Jared Padalecki's 3 Kids

When Jared Padalecki ran into his future wife Genevieve Cortese on the sets of "Supernatural," it was love at first sight. After dating for about a year, Padalecki popped the question, and they tied the knot in a winter wonderland wedding in 2010. Two years into marriage, they announced they were expecting their first child together, and in March 2012, Thomas Colton was born. He was succeeded by his brother, Austin Shepherd, and sister, Odette Elliot.

Although the actor has a lot going for him, it seems like there's nothing he enjoys more than fatherhood. When Padalecki sat down with Hip Daddy in 2014, he offered insight into his parenting style. "I'm a pretty laid-back parent. I don't like to hover or 'helicopter parent' around my boys. I enjoy letting them play and watching them explore," he explained. He added that he only stepped in when he felt his kids were endangering themselves or displaying overtly bad behavior.

In 2017, Padelecki penned an emotional Father's Day letter that gave the day a new meaning. Instead of accepting thanks for being such a great dad, Padelecki thanked his kids for letting him be a dad by listing everything he was grateful for and mentioning how they had changed his life for the better. He wrote, "You've taught me more than any mentor or teacher ever could," adding, "You've humbled me. you've helped me rediscover the joy of discovery. you've turned my world upside down. And I wouldn't have it any other way."