A Look Back On Giuliana Rancic's Difficult Infertility Journey

In 2005, Giuliana Rancic met her future husband, Bill Rancic in a wild encounter that truly made us believe in love at first sight. Two years later, they tied the knot, and although they both wanted children, the couple put a pin in the idea to focus on their packed careers. When Giuliana turned 35, the couple decided to start trying but without much luck. Speaking to Health magazine in 2012, the "Fashion Police" alum recalled: "It was a big shock!" (via CNN).

She continued, "I always say how I chased my career instead of chasing guys. And everybody was patting me on the back. No one ever told me, 'Oh, by the way, your eggs change when you reach a certain age.'" At 35, Giuliana felt like she was in great shape because she exercised regularly and ate a well-balanced diet, so the TV personality was confused upon learning that someone as outwardly healthy as her could also struggle with infertility.

During an appearance on "The View," Giuliana shared that the doctors tested Bill as well but ultimately determined that the couple's infertility stemmed from her age. They recommended that Giuliana gain some weight but since she's subject to constant public scrutiny, the former "Fashion Police" host found the idea daunting. However, "View" star Whoopi Goldberg couldn't quite empathize with Giuliana's reservations about weight gain.