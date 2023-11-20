Did General Hospital Just Kill Off Austin? We're Not Buying It!

Fool us once, shame on you. Fool us twice, shame on us. That's how it feels with the shooting of Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth) on "General Hospital." On the November 16 episode, he had confessed to Ava Jerome (Maura West) that the evil Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) had been pulling his strings, and that he lied about several things to protect her. Ava didn't believe a word he said, and West deserves an Emmy for her icy takedown of Austin. After she unleashed her rage on him, he went to detective Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) to finally flip on Cyrus, who had previously ordered Ava to be kidnapped so Austin would testify on his behalf and get him out of jail. After securing a plea deal that would prevent him from being prosecuted, Austin went to get hard evidence that Cyrus was the big bad. However, moments after he walked into his house, he saw someone familiar, and he was then gunned down mercilessly.

Is this the end of Austin? We don't think so, and it's possible the sudser is trying to pull a fast one on us. Howarth has played three roles on "GH": Todd Manning, Franco Baldwin, and Austin. Now that it seems he's received fatal gunshot wounds, we're supposed to believe that he's most likely dead, and the actor will become a new character yet again. But with Howarth reemerging like the phoenix twice now, it would seem that's what the sudser wants us to believe.