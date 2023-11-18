Maura West Deserves An Emmy For Ava's Icy Austin Takedown On General Hospital

"General Hospital" fans finally got answers about Austin Gatlin-Holt's (Roger Howarth) connection to the villainous Cyrus Renault (Jeff Kober) in the November 16 episode. Ava Jerome (Maura West) was at her art gallery and when Austin showed up, and she demanded that he tell her the truth. Austin explained that many years ago, Cyrus came to his hometown of Pautuck and got embroiled in his family's business, even putting Austin through medical school and giving his cousin Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Grey) a job as a trucker. Ava believed she'd killed Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) and was livid because Austin knew Nik was alive and had been with his family and Cyrus. He claimed he had feelings for Ava and begged her to believe that everything he did was to protect her by shielding her from Cyrus' evil wrath.

In a scene that should definitely be considered for an Emmy, Ava went ballistic and screamed at Austin, accusing him of lying to her, happily taking Cyrus' orders, and pretending to be her friend. As he insisted that he only wanted to protect her, you could see the anguish on her face as she laid into him. Although we're rooting for them as a couple, it was nice to see Ava finally learn the truth. Much like Austin, we weren't surprised when she told him she hated him and screamed at him to leave. It was very satisfying to see Ava unload all of her rage.