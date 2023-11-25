Everything We Know About Sean Combs' 7 Kids & Their Mothers
Sean "Diddy" Combs is known for many things, including his monikers, his previous high-profile relationship with actor Jennifer Lopez, and his many professional strides. Through his Bad Boy Records imprint, founded in 1993, Combs has successfully launched the careers of acts such as Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, 112, and more. He has also had a successful recording career of his own with hits such as "I'll Be Missing You," "I Need a Girl," and "Last Night." However, one of the music moguls' biggest achievements is being a father of seven, all of whom he dotes on frequently via social media and in interviews.
The Combs children consist of Quincy Brown, Justin Combs, Christian Combs, Chance Combs, D'Lila Combs, Jessie Combs, and the newest edition to the pack, Love Sean Combs. The famed producer welcomed his children with four former partners, the late Kim Porter, Misa Hylton, Sara Chapman, and Dana Tran. Though these relationships didn't pan out in the long run, Combs is still incredibly happy to be a dad.
Justin Combs, whose mom is fashion stylist Misa Hylton
In the early 1990s, while his career was still fresh, Sean Combs began dating upcoming fashion stylist Misa Hylton. He helped Hylton break into the fashion industry by allowing her to style many of his artists, such as Jodeci and Mary J. Blige. The couple welcomed their first child, Justin, in December 1993. It's unclear exactly when and why they separated, but it appears they did so soon after Justin was born. Hylton's career continued to thrive, earning her the title of Global Creative Partner For MCM in 2019, all while amicably co-parenting with Combs. However, in June 2023, their relationship seemed to sour when Hylton slammed her ex for being a bad influence on their now-grown son after he was arrested for driving under the influence.
Justin showed interest in football, attending UCLA after high school. He graduated in 2016 with his bachelor's degree in sociology. Afterward, it seemed Justin was no longer involved in football. In 2018, Hylton announced that he was heading to Harvard University. His LinkedIn profile also lists Harvard as his secondary education, though it is unknown what he majored in and if he graduated from the institution. Justin has since turned his attention to the media industry. In 2022, he secured a position as executive producer of "The Crew League." When 2023 rolled around, Justin was seen in Starz's "Power Book II: Ghost."
Quincy Brown, whose mom is model Kim Porter
Then a father of one, Sean Combs began dating model Kim Porter in 1994. At the time, she was already a parent to three-year-old Quincy Brown, whom she shared with R&B singer Al B. Sure. However, as Combs and Porter grew closer, so did he and Brown. The superstar eventually adopted Brown and raised him as his own, along with his son Justin. Throughout the years, Brown has frequently referred to Combs as his father. As for his relationship with his biological dad, it has been strained, with the actor often claiming Al was absent for much of his life. Brown remains close to Combs in adulthood, crediting him for molding him into the man he is today. Now an actor, Brown has starred in multiple film roles, such as "Brotherly Love" and "Dope."
Porter had an on-again, off-again relationship with Diddy until 2007. Between those years, she made a name for herself outside her relationship with Combs. Porter appeared in several TV and movie roles, including "The Brothers," and graced the cover of Essence Magazine. The couple would welcome three more children together before their final break up.
Christian and twins D'Lila & Jesse Combs
Kim Porter and Sean Combs welcomed Christian Combs, their first child together, in April 1998. He bears a striking resemblance to his famous father and has followed in his footsteps. Christian is a rapper now who performs under the stage name King Combs. In 2022, his hit single, "Can't Stop Won't Stop," featuring Kodak Black, shot to the #1 spot on the mainstream R&B Hip-Hop airplay chart.
In addition to Christian, Porter and Combs welcomed twins D'Lila and Jessie in December 2006. The adorable baby girls have grown up to be models, taking after their mother. At just age seven, they walked in Kids Fashion Week in New York City. Since then, they have walked in Miami Swim Week and appeared on the cover of the October 2023 issue of Galore Magazine.
Sadly, Porter would never get the opportunity to see Christian pursue his music career or see her twins continue to grow as models, though she would undoubtedly be proud of them. Porter passed away in November 2018. She was found unresponsive in her home, with her cause of death ruled lobar pneumonia.
Chance Combs, whose mother is Sarah Chapman
One reason for Kim Porter's split from Sean Combs was that he fathered a child outside of their relationship. Porter learned the news while she was still pregnant with their daughters. In July 2006, just months before the twins were born, Comb's friend Sarah Chapman gave birth to their daughter, Chance Combs. Not much is known about Chapman, though she does post frequently on social media, mainly showing off her daughter and outings with friends. As far as her occupation, it's not completely clear, though she does have the link to Combs' Empower Global clothing marketplace in her Instagram bio, indicating that her ex may employ her.
Despite the circumstances in which Chance was born, she maintains a close relationship with her sisters, D'Lila and Jessie. In September 2021, the trio and their father graced the cover of Vanity Fair. Chance is a natural in front of the camera, having landed a 2022 campaign alongside them for Glam-Aholic Lifestyle. However, the teen hopes to one day have an acting career and is now signed to the Zuri Agency.
Love Sean Combs, whose mother is cybersecurity specialist Dana Tran
In December 2022, Sean Combs surprised fans when he announced that he'd welcomed another baby girl, Love Sean Combs. It was soon revealed that Dana Tran was the child's mother. The cybersecurity specialist maintains a relatively low profile, keeping her social media profile private. How the two met, or the length of their relationship, is unknown, but the two have established an Instagram profile for their baby girl. The profile has over 42,000 followers and frequently shows off Love as she grows. Photos of Love with her parents are sprinkled throughout the account.
Combs may be a dad of seven, but he appears very close with all of his children. Additionally, the kids all seem to have a special bond with one another. The older children frequently share photos and participate in projects together. In September 2023, Christian and Justin Combs teamed up to donate 100 pairs of shoes to Mount Vernon students in New York City. Needless to say, the Combs kids seem to be thriving.