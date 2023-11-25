Everything We Know About Sean Combs' 7 Kids & Their Mothers

In the early 1990s, while his career was still fresh, Sean Combs began dating upcoming fashion stylist Misa Hylton. He helped Hylton break into the fashion industry by allowing her to style many of his artists, such as Jodeci and Mary J. Blige. The couple welcomed their first child, Justin, in December 1993. It's unclear exactly when and why they separated, but it appears they did so soon after Justin was born. Hylton's career continued to thrive, earning her the title of Global Creative Partner For MCM in 2019, all while amicably co-parenting with Combs. However, in June 2023, their relationship seemed to sour when Hylton slammed her ex for being a bad influence on their now-grown son after he was arrested for driving under the influence.

Justin showed interest in football, attending UCLA after high school. He graduated in 2016 with his bachelor's degree in sociology. Afterward, it seemed Justin was no longer involved in football. In 2018, Hylton announced that he was heading to Harvard University. His LinkedIn profile also lists Harvard as his secondary education, though it is unknown what he majored in and if he graduated from the institution. Justin has since turned his attention to the media industry. In 2022, he secured a position as executive producer of "The Crew League." When 2023 rolled around, Justin was seen in Starz's "Power Book II: Ghost."