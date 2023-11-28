What We Know About Gigi Hadid's Life On Her Lavish PA Farm With Daughter Khai
When you think of Gigi Hadid, the first thing that might pop into your mind is her glamorous life as one of the highest-paid supermodels in the industry. But beyond the glitz, Gigi embraces the quieter side of life as a mom to her adorable daughter, Khai. Born in September 2020, Khai has become the center of Gigi and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik's world.
Gigi gives fans glimpses into her life as Khai's mom on Instagram. The sporadic photos showcase intimate moments captured on her family's Pennsylvania farm. She and her sister Bella Hadid have both been longtime equestrians, so it's no surprise that the sisters utilize their family farm as an escape from the busy world of modeling. Their mother Yolanda Hadid owns the 32-acre property, which includes a sprawling country kitchen, horse stables, and various gardens that produce fresh veggies, fruits, and herbs (per Vogue).
Outside of their oasis, photographers have spotted Gigi and Zayn spending time with their daughter in New York City. Gigi goes to great lengths to maintain her daughter's privacy by blurring out her face in any images she posts, and she has urged paparazzi to do the same. "[Khai] doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from," Hadid wrote in an open letter on Instagram (via People). "Our wish is ... that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."
Inside Gigi's life in the countryside with Khai
While Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are no longer together, they're both on the same page about how they want to raise their daughter. From bear-shaped pancakes to picking fresh blueberries, Khai is experiencing a childhood outside of the hustle-and-bustle of New York City or Los Angeles. While Gigi spent most of her upbringing in Beverly Hills, she and her siblings Bella and Anwar Hadid were raised on a family ranch in Santa Barbara (per Pinkvilla).
"I think she'll definitely be raised here," Gigi told Vogue of Khai's upbringing. "The greenery and the farm-y lifestyle are similar to what made me feel really centered as a kid, and I think that's really important to Zayn and me." Before their split in late 2021, Gigi shared pictures of Zayn also enjoying the simple life in Pennsylvania. The "Pillowtalk" singer was captured picking peppers, and another photo featured Gigi carrying Khai towards a pasture.
In a recent Instagram post, Gigi shared a series of heartwarming photos featuring Khai on their family farm. "Best of summer," Gigi captioned the post in July 2023, which captured the simple pleasures of raising a toddler in the countryside. The snaps showcase Khai wearing a colorful tutu while enjoying a boat ride, enjoying ice pops with her mom, and spending time in their garden.
Gigi and Zayn have had their ups and downs as co-parents
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid's co-parenting journey has not been an easy one. While they started off as lovers, Malik now shares a complicated relationship with Gigi and her mother Yolanda Hadid. In October 2021, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star claimed that Malik struck her, and she pressed charges against him (per TMZ). Of course, Malik took the allegations seriously, and completely denied ever laying his hands on Yolanda.
In an official statement on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter), the former One Direction star addressed the situation, stating his preference for private family affairs on Khai's behalf. "As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in," Malik wrote. "I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves." Eventually, the singer pled no contest to the four harassment charges filed by Yolanda (via TMZ).
Nearly two years later in July 2023, Zayn confirmed that he and Gigi shared joint custody of their daughter and that co-parenting was faring well despite their past issues. "Co-parenting is good ... We have a really good relationship for Khai," Malike revealed to "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper. "She's the, you know, the main importance ... So yeah it's going well. I think, from me [and my perspective], yeah."