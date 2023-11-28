What We Know About Gigi Hadid's Life On Her Lavish PA Farm With Daughter Khai

When you think of Gigi Hadid, the first thing that might pop into your mind is her glamorous life as one of the highest-paid supermodels in the industry. But beyond the glitz, Gigi embraces the quieter side of life as a mom to her adorable daughter, Khai. Born in September 2020, Khai has become the center of Gigi and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik's world.

Gigi gives fans glimpses into her life as Khai's mom on Instagram. The sporadic photos showcase intimate moments captured on her family's Pennsylvania farm. She and her sister Bella Hadid have both been longtime equestrians, so it's no surprise that the sisters utilize their family farm as an escape from the busy world of modeling. Their mother Yolanda Hadid owns the 32-acre property, which includes a sprawling country kitchen, horse stables, and various gardens that produce fresh veggies, fruits, and herbs (per Vogue).

Outside of their oasis, photographers have spotted Gigi and Zayn spending time with their daughter in New York City. Gigi goes to great lengths to maintain her daughter's privacy by blurring out her face in any images she posts, and she has urged paparazzi to do the same. "[Khai] doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from," Hadid wrote in an open letter on Instagram (via People). "Our wish is ... that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."