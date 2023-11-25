General Hospital's Most Tragic Love Stories Ever

One of the most heartbreaking love stories on "General Hospital" was that of Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) and Dominique Stanton (Shell Danielson). Dominique first met Scott when they were both working for Deception perfume. Although she was initially interested in someone else, she and Scott went on a trip to Vegas together and drunkenly tied the knot. They originally planned on getting divorced, but upon their return to Port Charles, they developed feelings for one another and fell in love.

Their love story took a sad turn when Dominique was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 1993 and only had a short time to live. Before she died, Dominique decided she wanted to leave Scott with their biological child, so his friend Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) acted as a surrogate for the couple. Unfortunately, Dominique didn't live long enough to see their daughter Serena born, but she was able to hear the baby's heartbeat before she passed.

Dominique's love story with Scott got a sense of closure when she reappeared to him as a ghost years later, encouraging him to move on from her and find love with someone else. The sense of loss and unfinished business between the two solidifies it as a tragic ending for a short-lived couple.