General Hospital Long-Ago Love Stories: Scott And Dominique

With the frequent comings and goings of actors on soap operas, it's easy to forget all of the different ways fan-favorite characters have been coupled up. Even though some soap opera couples have stood the test of time, there is one couple from "General Hospital" whose time was up all too soon: Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) and Dominique Stanton (originated by Tawny Fere Ellis, then Shell Danielson).

Scott Baldwin wasn't the first man to steal Dominique's heart. When she started on the show in 1991 (portrayed by Tawny Fere Ellis), she was married to her controlling husband, Leopold Taub (Charles Lucia). Desperate to escape, Dominique divorced Leopold and came to Port Charles for help. Leopold followed her there and subsequently had her committed to Shadowbrook Sanitarium under his guardianship. All hope was not lost, though; Leopold was ultimately killed due to his involvement with a cartel and Dominique inherited his fortune upon leaving the sanitarium. Although she had a brief relationship with Mac Scorpio (John J. York), Dominique's marriage to Scott Baldwin was the highlight of her time on the show.

