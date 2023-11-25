Ewan McGregor's Oldest Daughter Grew Up To Be Stunning

When Clara McGregor was 4, she started having anxiety attacks and had to be medicated. "I would have panic attacks and had problems sleeping. I would burst out crying, and it was intense, and I didn't know what it meant," she said at the Bluebella event. ”I had separation anxiety from my parents. I had general anxieties and fears, usually little kid things like being scared of the dark, but mine were more extreme."

This would have been challenging for her parents to navigate, but they tried to resolve the issue. However, anxiety medication would have a negative outcome later in McGregor's life as she became addicted to Xanax. "It was incredibly hard for me to get off them, but I didn't want to be in that space anymore and would never consider taking one again," she said.

McGregor's struggles are personal, but she's spoken out about them in the hopes of creating awareness for mental health. In an Instagram post from 2019, she got candid about what she has dealt with and how attending a Utah rehab center helped. "I was so ashamed of my addiction, of my anxiety and depression. I was ashamed of the abuse I had let happen to me," she wrote. "I didn't know there was a way to get better. But there is. Help yourself so others can help you, too. And never be ashamed to talk about it."