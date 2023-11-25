Ewan McGregor's Oldest Daughter Grew Up To Be Stunning
Ewan McGregor is a brilliant actor, but many fans may not know he is also a dad to five children. "For 20 years, my main experience of the world has been that of a dad," the actor told Paste magazine in 2016. "Because when you've got kids, they're sort of your every waking moment. All your decisions are based round about them."
The oldest of his brood is Clara McGregor, and she shares a few similarities with her famous father, including his love of acting. Her parents, Ewan and his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, may not have expected their daughter to seek a life in the limelight given that they worked hard to shield her from the paparazzi as a child, but they did give her their blessing. "[T]hey're always very realistic with me about the struggles that come with being in the public eye," Clara said in an interview with W magazine in 2017. "They're super supportive, but they've also warned me." She has embraced the spotlight and all that comes with it, and now is the perfect time to get to know more about Clara McGregor.
Clara McGregor had a 'sheltered' upbringing
Clara McGregor is Ewan McGregor's oldest daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Eve Mavrakis. She was born on February 4, 1996, and despite growing up with a very famous dad, her life remained private.
"[My dad] sheltered us very much from the public eye; this was his world, his career, and we didn't have anything to do with that, and rightfully so," Clara said at a Bluebella Lingerie event in 2021. "The only thing I had to deal with was kids at school saying, 'Your dad's Obi-Wan Kenobi,' and that was fine, and I wasn't thrown into the public eye before I had my own decision to put myself there."
Now, she is very visible, having put herself out there to forge her own path. However, for Ewan and Mavrakis, allowing their children to have as normal an upbringing as possible was important. The "Doctor Sleep" actor touched on this in an interview with the Daily Record in 2019. "I don't think it's anyone's business what I do with my wife and kids," he said. "I don't see why because I'm an actor, I have to share every detail of my life." In the same interview, he added that he avoids the paparazzi by never taking his children to public events like premieres.
She struggled with anxiety
When Clara McGregor was 4, she started having anxiety attacks and had to be medicated. "I would have panic attacks and had problems sleeping. I would burst out crying, and it was intense, and I didn't know what it meant," she said at the Bluebella event. ”I had separation anxiety from my parents. I had general anxieties and fears, usually little kid things like being scared of the dark, but mine were more extreme."
This would have been challenging for her parents to navigate, but they tried to resolve the issue. However, anxiety medication would have a negative outcome later in McGregor's life as she became addicted to Xanax. "It was incredibly hard for me to get off them, but I didn't want to be in that space anymore and would never consider taking one again," she said.
McGregor's struggles are personal, but she's spoken out about them in the hopes of creating awareness for mental health. In an Instagram post from 2019, she got candid about what she has dealt with and how attending a Utah rehab center helped. "I was so ashamed of my addiction, of my anxiety and depression. I was ashamed of the abuse I had let happen to me," she wrote. "I didn't know there was a way to get better. But there is. Help yourself so others can help you, too. And never be ashamed to talk about it."
Her parents' divorce had a profound impact on her
Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis were married for 22 years, and news of their split in 2017 shocked many, including their daughter, Clara McGregor. The "Trainspotting" actor appeared to move on quickly, with photos emerging of him kissing fellow actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead (they had starred as love interests on the FX series "Fargo").
Clara was emotional about her parents' breakup and upset that her father was dating Winstead. She took to Instagram to vent and made a since-deleted comment referring to Winstead as "a piece of trash." She later discussed her actions in an August 2018 interview with The Times. "It wasn't the most mature way to go about things, but I was angry and upset," she said. "There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with — not to make excuses or anything — but yeah, it wasn't my finest moment." At the time, she still had no intention of meeting Winstead. She also clarified that there were sides to pick, and she had chosen her mother. "I have my mom's back in this — fully. Not only as a daughter but as a woman," she said.
In the same interview, Clara shared that she still loved her father but did not condone his actions. "We are incredibly close, and despite me strongly disagreeing with how he's gone about things, I'll always love him," she said.
Clara McGregor has had a complicated relationship with her dad
Following his split from Eve Mavrakis, Ewan McGregor realized he needed to take time off work to focus on his family. In a 2018 "Good Morning Britain" interview, he shared that he had taken a break from acting. "[I]t's been brilliant having this time off," he said. "I've spent a lot of time with my kids." But when photos emerged of him with his new girlfriend, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, to say Clara McGregor was unhappy would be an understatement.
Ewan's new relationship would impact his bond with Clara, complicating things. "It is definitely hard when everyone knows your situation. It's never fun," Clara said in an interview with Grazia in 2021. At the beginning of Ewan's relationship with Winstead, it was clear there was still a lot of hurt and unresolved feelings that Clara had to process. But while things between father and daughter may have been strained initially, they did improve with time. "It's turned into the most beautiful thing. I have my little brother Laurie now, which has been the greatest gift, and everyone's happy on both sides of the family. It's been very positive," she said.
In an interview with GQ in 2022, Ewan briefly discussed his divorce and the pain it caused the family. "A divorce in a family is a bomb going off in everyone's life — my children's lives," he said. "The sort of healing of that is ongoing."
She attended New York University
Before becoming an actor, Clara McGregor fulfilled her educational dreams by attending New York University. But even as a student, her interests were clear, and she majored in cinema studies. Ahead of her graduation in 2017, she spoke to Town & Country about her studies, saying, "My major is an academic approach. I take acting classes outside of school, but I wanted to study film and learn as much as I could."
Interestingly, McGregor's university experience helped her realize she wanted to become an actor. "I got to college and asked myself, 'Why are you being so stubborn about this?' I wasn't happy in the photo department, so I transferred to the film studies department, and then I took an acting class and fell in love with it," she told Playboy in 2018.
This is not the only time she has discussed the shift in her studies. She also reflected on her time as a student in a 2022 interview with Women's Wear Daily. "So I started studying photography. I actually went to college for photography, but after my first year, I took an acting class and I caught the bug all over again," she recalled.
Clara McGregor has followed in her dad's footsteps
Clara McGregor knew from a young age that she wanted to act. In an interview with Wonderland magazine, she recalled how a trip to the set of one of her dad's films gave her a glimpse into the process of filmmaking. "I was in awe on movie sets and always knew I had to end up on one," she said.
Despite her love of film, McGregor initially avoided becoming an actor because she didn't want to be compared to her father, Ewan McGregor. "[T]hroughout high school, I really turned my back on acting," she told Playboy in 2018. "I said I was going to be a photographer, I'm going to be behind the lens. At 12 years old, I moved to LA, which is all Hollywood, and all I was asked is, 'Are you going to do what your dad does?' I was rebelling. I was like, 'No! I'm not going to do what he does! I'm going to be behind the camera.'"
When she finally admitted to herself acting was the path she wanted to pursue, everything fell into place. And her father was always supportive of her decision. "It's clichéd, but my dad always encourages me to do things I'm passionate about," she said in her 2017 Town & Country interview. Now, she has several film credits, including "American Horror Story," "The Birthday Cake," and "Reefa." She also started a production company with her pal Vera Bulder. It's called Deux Dames Entertainment.
She's also a model
Clara McGregor is a model who landed a campaign with Bluebella Lingerie, attended New York Fashion Week, and has appeared in prestigious fashion publications like Vogue. While her main focus is becoming an actor, she has enjoyed success as a model and feels the two career paths are closely linked. "I've found that more and more art and film is seeping into the fashion world with how designers are choosing to advertise their brand — short films instead of commercials, etc.," she told Wonderland. "Both involve still and moving images and endless room for creativity and expression."
In her 2017 W interview, she was asked how her modeling career began. "It started with my interest in photography, but then my interests shifted, and I got more into acting," she said. "I've always wanted to expand what I was doing, and I really love fashion; modeling just seemed like it went hand in hand with acting and photography." As for brands and fashion icons that inspire her? She loves Marni, Chanel, Kate Moss, and Christy Turlington, to name but a few. Her mama, Eve Mavrakis, has also inspired her style. "I love the way my mom dresses. As I get older, I see myself dressing more and more like my mom," McGregor said. "She's been collecting clothes since she was really young like she still has pieces that she got when she was in her 20s, so I love going through her closet."
Clara McGregor posed for Playboy
Perhaps one of Clara McGregor's more controversial gigs was when she landed the cover of Playboy in April 2018. She posed nude for the magazine; at the time, she was just 22. The official Playboy Instagram account shared a photo from the shoot, which was met with many positive comments. Was this a way for McGregor to embrace her sexuality and exude body confidence?
While she never explicitly mentioned this, she has previously discussed how confidence did not always come naturally to her. "My little sister Esther was always stealing my clothes, but it didn't last long because she ended up having cooler clothes than me," she told Grazia in 2021. "She was always okay with being different; that was something I had to be: more comfortable in my own skin."
But in her interview with Playboy, McGregor told the publication what makes her feel good. "I honestly feel sexiest when I'm in my favorite pair of mom jeans," she confessed. "They're old Levi's; they're classic yet they get your booty just right in there. And I'm in my sneakers and a cute top. I don't tend to wear a lot of makeup or dress up a lot, so that's how I feel like myself."
She co-wrote a script
Clara McGregor has been interested in writing for many years. "I write a lot of personal essays," she told Wonderland. "I take from my personal experiences and add to them. I'm lucky to have wonderfully interesting friends and family that inspire me." She used those personal experiences, specifically her relationship with her dad, to co-write the film, "You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder."
Clara and Ewan McGregor worked together on the film, starring opposite each other as father and daughter. It was a powerful experience, and the veteran actor was impressed with his daughter's talent. "It's a reflection of us and our story," he said of the film in his 2022 GQ interview. "I was really impressed with her as an actor. It was just the most remarkable experience to be acting with her." It wasn't just Clara's acting that impressed her dad, but also her writing skills.
"I got the script while I was making 'Halston.' I sat down to read it, and I was blown away," he said. "It was a beautiful story about us. There's things that aren't accurate, or are bent, but they still reflect our estrangement for a while."
Clara McGregor adores her pets
Clara McGregor is an animal lover, and her social media gives fans a glimpse into her sometimes unusual choice of pets. This includes two Instagram posts of her posing with chickens and another with a pet duck. "TBT to middle school when I had a pet duck who thought I was it's mother [sic]. "A simpler time!!" she captioned her photo with the duck.
McGregor also loves dogs. In a 2022 interview with Bustle, she discussed her puppy, Lloyd, whom she had adopted from a rescue center (he also accompanied her to the interview, which took place online). To prove her dedication to her pet, the interviewer highlighted how she got a DNA analysis for her other dog, Murphy, so she could find his siblings. "She recently did a 23andMe-type DNA analysis for her other dog, Murphy, and actually connected with his sister, who lives in Washington, D.C.," the article's author wrote. Pretty sweet, right?
But not all of McGregor's interactions with dogs have been positive, and she made headlines in 2021 when she attended a Las Vegas premiere for "The Birthday Cake" with cuts on her face. These had been caused by an incident involving a dog. McGregor also posted a photo of herself from the event on Instagram. "When a dog bite lands you in the E.R. 30 mins before the red carpet," she captioned it.
She's a protective and proud older sibling
Clara McGregor has three younger sisters: Esther McGregor, Jamyan McGregor (adopted from Mongolia), and Anouk McGregor. It was just the four girls for a while, but the "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones" actor's new relationship with Mary Elizabeth Winstead would later produce a son. When Laurie McGregor arrived on June 25, 2021, Clara was ready to embrace a new sibling.
Clara also posted the happy news of his birth on Instagram with a photo of herself holding her baby brother. She shared her thoughts in the caption. "Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary — this is the greatest gift," she wrote.
This is not the only time Clara has spoken about her siblings with great affection, and she wants only good things for them. "I hope they can grow up in a world where they don't feel like they need to look a certain way or be anything that doesn't feel natural to them," she said of her younger siblings in her interview with Bustle.
Clara McGregor has openly discussed her bisexuality
What fans of Clara McGregor will learn is that while her father prefers to keep many details of his life private (at least, when it comes to his family), she is more open. She is not afraid to speak her mind, revealing her past struggles, but she also shares aspects of her life she is proud of. Take this sweet story about her coming out, as an example.
In 2019, McGregor came out as bisexual. In a 2020 interview with Progress Pure she said she was "lucky to grow up in an open-minded family." And her coming out story is one filled with love and acceptance. "I went downstairs one morning, and my mom was there ... and she was like, 'What are you doing today?' I said 'I'm going on a date with this girl' ... she was like, 'Oh OK,' and then it was fine. With my dad ... he was ecstatic. ... Loved the idea, and he just was very supportive of it and happy ... it was all good," she recalled.
Her sexuality has also influenced her career choices, and she revealed the importance of working with a brand like Bluebella, which she was drawn to because of the good it has done for the LGBTQ+ community. "I'm bisexual myself so I'm always wanting to work with them because they have represented the LGBT+ community and they are open to all walks of life and different people," she told the brand.
She cares about others
Clara McGregor's father, Ewan McGregor, is a UNICEF U.K. ambassador. His work with the organization has included a trip to the Debaga camp in northern Iraq to meet with the refugees, many of whom are children. Clara also cares about others and has used her social media as a platform to encourage change and show her support for the causes she believes in.
In September 2023, she posted on Instagram urging fans to help UNICEF aid children in Morocco and Libya who had been affected by natural disasters there. In the post's caption, she wrote, "In emergencies, children are always among the most vulnerable, and a rapid response is critical. If you can, please consider donation to @unicef_uk's Children's Emergency Fund to help protect children in emergencies like the Libya floods and earthquake in Morocco."
McGregor is also passionate about social activism, and among the cases she has highlighted is the shooting of Ralph Yarl. In an Instagram post from April 2023, she brought awareness to the case of the 16-year-old teen, who was shot in the head after ringing the wrong doorbell. She also posted on Instagram in September 2022 in support of the women of Iran after the unjust killing of Mahsa Amini. McGregor encouraged fans to repost the story about Amini's death, which occurred after Iran's morality police detained her. She also listed resources for those who wanted to initiate change.