The Stunning Transformation Of Pentatonix's Kirstin Maldonado

Long before she became the Grammy-winning artist she is today, Kirstin Maldonado was a young girl like many others. She grew up in Arlington, Texas, raised by a single mom whom she credits with much of her success. "I had a really amazing mother who gave me so much support and such a great foundation of believing in me and grounding me in so much love," the singer told Civilian Magazine. "She was so selfless and did everything to make sure that I was taken care of and could go to music lessons and achieve my best."

Even as a child, Maldonado dreamed of being a performer. She used to tell her mother that she wanted to be like the kids she saw on TV. As her mother had always been her biggest supporter, she got her daughter into voice lessons at eight years old to help her start realizing those big aspirations. Around the same age, she did her first community theater show, deepening her love for theater and performance even more. From that point, she continued doing choir and musical theater throughout high school. "That was my plan — to be on Broadway one day," she said, but it turned out she'd end up in the spotlight in a different way than she'd planned (via Asian Fusion).