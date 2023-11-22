The Will Smith And Duane Martin Rumors Explained

Will Smith is no stranger to salacious rumors about himself and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. His sexuality, in particular, has been a topic of debate for years, with the "I Am Legend" star being called gay and even being accused of having an open marriage with Jada. The Oscar winner's close friendship with fellow actor Duane Martin has only fueled the homosexuality whispers, with some speculating that the friends are actually secret lovers.

In a 2007 Essence interview (updated in 2020), Martin and his former spouse, Tisha Campbell, laughed off the rumors, apparently not wanting to make a big deal of the baseless chatter. However, Campbell once again addressed the allegations in a March 2012 tweet, urging people to stop spreading the lies. Unfortunately, her pleas did nothing to sway the hearsay about the longtime pals, whose friendship stems from the early 1990s, when Martin appeared on Will's hit TV sitcom, "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air." Will even lent Martin money ahead of his divorce from Campbell that ultimately left her penniless.

Previously, both men had seemed to be unbothered by the tales. However, with the rumors resurfacing yet again, it seems the Smiths are not taking the reports so lightly this time around.