Tisha Campbell Was Nearly Penniless After Her Messy Split From Duane Martin

When Tisha Campbell married fellow actor Duane Martin in 1996, her career was going well. She'd appeared in several films, such as "Little Shop of Horrors," "House Party" alongside the popular hip-hop duo Kid 'N Play, and "School Daze," to name a few. However, she was most famously known as Gina from the hit series "Martin," which Campbell appeared in from 1992 until its end in 1997. Sadly, her personal life was not the greatest.

According to Campbell, Martin began physically abusing her just months after they walked down the aisle. She hid the violence from her loved ones and, instead, chose to put her marriage front and center. After "Martin" finished, Campbell went on to star in several productions, such as the 1997 film, "Sprung," and the TV series, "My Wife & Kids," from 2001 to 2005.

Martin also had several notable gigs of his own, including "Scream 2" and a recurring role on "All Of Us" from 2003 to 2007. Their artistic endeavors weren't enough to keep the couple afloat financially, however, with Campbell and Martin forced to declare bankruptcy in January 2016, followed by Campbell's divorce filing two years later. And, once the smoke cleared, she was left in financial ruin.