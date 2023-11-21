Roger Howarth Officially Exits General Hospital

It's a sad day for "General Hospital" fans. Roger Howarth, who has played three characters on the sudser since 2012, has officially ended his run as Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt. When the good doctor was seemingly shot dead on the November 17 episode, we didn't buy it, as Howarth had previously been killed off when he played Franco Baldwin in March of 2021, only to return as Austin that May.

Soap Opera Digest posted an interview with Howarth on November 20 where he explained that executive producer Frank Valentini had told him a few weeks ago that, "When my contract was up at ABC, I would not be offered a new contract and that the character of Austin would be killed, and that this was something that both wanted and needed to do to move story." After processing what Valentini told him, he realized he was very lucky to work at something he enjoyed and loved, "With people who I really enjoyed working with."

"For a long time I've enjoyed coming to work, learning lines and saying them with really cool people," he lovingly stated. Throughout the interview, he credited the writers with creating great stories, and he humbly stated that he simply focused on his job as an actor. Looking forward, he remarked "This feels like a new beginning to me and I really do believe that all things happen for a reason and I have a great trust in that. It's a very exciting time to be me."