Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of November 27
The holidays are right around the corner as the month of December starts this week, and the good citizens of Salem are surely looking forward to opening their Advent calendar of drama this year. As always, every day brings new confrontations, new revelations about mysterious characters, and new feelings developing between fan-favorite characters.
In this week's storylines, fans of "Days of Our Lives" can expect to see Nicole and EJ try desperately to find answers about their missing child, Everett and Stephanie's relationship heat up, Konstantin finds himself backed into a corner with his lies, and Sarah and Xander figure out the future of their relationship. The biggest stories also revolve around Sloan raising Nicole and EJ's baby, Sarah and Xander's custody battle ceasefire, and Theresa's plan of betrayal with Konstantin.
For curious fans, here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of November 27, 2023.
EJ presses Rafe for answers
EJ will demand answers from Rafe on Monday, November 27. Nicole and EJ have been in a panic ever since she gave birth and Dimitri took their child to the hospital. That's because Dimitri never showed up at the hospital, and now their son is missing, along with the fugitive who took him. EJ and Rafe don't have the best history between them, so it's doubtful that Rafe will appreciate EJ's insistence that they find out where his child is.
Dimitri confronts Sloan
On Monday, November 27, Dimitri will confront Sloan about Nicole and EJ's baby. In an attempt to evade the consequences of the law, Dimitri took Nicole and EJ's child to Sloan so that she could deliver him to the hospital and make sure he was alright. Instead, Sloan kept the child for herself and told Eric that they found a baby to adopt. Dimitri will no doubt be upset that Sloan didn't do as he asked and is letting him take the blame for Nicole and EJ's missing child.
Steve and John return from Greece with the truth about Konstantin
Steve and John make it back to Salem with the truth about Konstantin on Tuesday, November 28. Konstantin has made an impression on the Kiriakis family since he arrived, but Steve and John are becoming suspicious of his attachment to Maggie and the inconsistencies in his stories. Never fear: Black Patch is on the case! When they return to town with the truth about Victor's old friend, will they be able to save Maggie from Konstantin's scheme, or is she already too far gone, having trusted Konstantin's lies about his intentions?
Kayla questions Sarah about her feelings for Xander
On Wednesday, November 29, Kayla will question Sarah about her feelings for Xander. Since Xander and Sarah decided to end their messy custody battle, the future of their relationship has become uncertain as they fight their old feelings for each other. Sarah is torn between wanting to be with the man she loves and recognizing that she has good reason to avoid Xander. Will Kayla be able to give Sarah the clarity she needs to move forward with her relationship with Xander?
Theresa presses Alex about their relationship
Theresa will be applying pressure to Alex in regard to the future of their relationship on Thursday, November 30. Despite some real feelings there, Theresa has been pursuing Alex in an attempt to secure the Kiriakis fortune now that everyone believes Alex is Victor's son. However, Theresa is in a precarious position, as she knows that Alex isn't the Kiriakis heir. Konstantin continues to pressure Theresa to make progress in their plan, but it's slow going, and Theresa is beginning to feel guilty at her betrayal of someone she genuinely likes. But if Theresa is anything, it's determined, and she won't abandon her plan without a fight.
Tate intervenes between Chanel and Johnny
Tate will play referee for Chanel and Johnny on Friday, December 1. Holly has been trying to cause a rift between Chanel and Johnny as she's fallen in love with him, but the couple seems stronger than ever. However, Chanel has started suspecting Holly of foul play, so her plan might be working after all. If Johnny and Chanel get into a fight over his new stepsister, Tate might try to soothe the tension and come to Holly's defense. All we know is that the new teen scene in Salem is bound to bring the drama.