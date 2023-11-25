Days Of Our Lives Spoilers For The Week Of November 27

The holidays are right around the corner as the month of December starts this week, and the good citizens of Salem are surely looking forward to opening their Advent calendar of drama this year. As always, every day brings new confrontations, new revelations about mysterious characters, and new feelings developing between fan-favorite characters.

In this week's storylines, fans of "Days of Our Lives" can expect to see Nicole and EJ try desperately to find answers about their missing child, Everett and Stephanie's relationship heat up, Konstantin finds himself backed into a corner with his lies, and Sarah and Xander figure out the future of their relationship. The biggest stories also revolve around Sloan raising Nicole and EJ's baby, Sarah and Xander's custody battle ceasefire, and Theresa's plan of betrayal with Konstantin.

For curious fans, here's what is going to happen on "Days of Our Lives" the week of November 27, 2023.