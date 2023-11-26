Hallmark Star Holland Roden Has A Tight Bond With Former Co-Star Colton Haynes

Holland Roden made a striking debut on the must-watch Hallmark channel in the 2022 made-for-TV movie "Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas" and has since gone on to star in the music-centered romance "Making Waves." While we love these feel-good projects, long-time fans of the actor know that she got her Hollywood start long before Hallmark.

Roden is most known for playing Lydia Martin on the MTV series "Teen Wolf," which ran from 2011 to 2017. While the show came to a close after six seasons, the Hallmark star has maintained a tight bond with her former co-star Colton Haynes. "We've known each other for 14 years," Roden said in a YouTube video. "We've spent a lot of time together on and off set, but especially off set because we were actual roommates for many years."

While Roden and Haynes reunited alongside other cast members for the 2023 flick "Teen Wolf: The Movie," the two have maintained a friendship off camera. Not only have they been spotted on each other's Instagram pages, but they've also opened up about their friendship on Roden's podcast.