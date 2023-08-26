How Hallmark's Holland Roden Got Her Start In Hollywood

Holland Roden made her Hallmark debut in 2022, starring alongside network veteran Tyler Hynes in the holiday flick "Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas." Then, she appeared with Corey Cott in the 2023 music-based romance "Making Waves." While the actor has a long way to go before she reaches the ranks of Hallmark stars like Christmas queen Lacey Chabert, she does already have a pretty established catalog of work in her background.

Some of her recent projects include the horror movies "Mother, May I?" and "Follow Me," but even long-time fans of Roden may be wondering how the budding Hallmark star got her start in show business. Funnily enough, she didn't originally plan to go into acting and was actually pursuing a science degree when she hit her big break.

While she made guest appearances on hit shows like "Lost" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," her breakout role was on MTV's "Teen Wolf." Here are all the details about how Holland Roden got her start in Hollywood.