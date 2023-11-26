How General Hospital Vet Zachary Garred Feels About Fans Loathing His Character Levi

Villains are arguably the most entertaining characters on soap operas, but after decades of the same schemes and betrayals, finding a new angle to play a villain can be challenging. For Zachary Garred, portraying the baddie gave him an opportunity to play around with Levi's spiritual front while also developing his evil streak underneath. In an interview with Michael Fairman TV, Garred opened up about how he dove into the character and what motivated his take on Levi.

"When I first got cast, 'GH' executive producer Frank Valentini said to me, 'Do not play the cliche hippie angle because that's already there.' He's right. If you do that it's fun, but it really does not have much consequence. But if you play it with that sort of duplicitous angle underneath it becomes really infuriating. People out there know guys like this! And to play someone who is quite underhanded and duplicitous is something totally different than one might expect to see with a character like this, but it's a lot of fun."

Garred's portrayal of the villain resonated with fans, but not in the way that most actors hope for. The audience's opinion of Levi was decidedly negative, but that wasn't a problem for Garred. When asked about the viewer reaction in the same interview, Garred responded, "If everyone liked the characters ... you wouldn't have some of the greatest movies in history!"