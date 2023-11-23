Juno Temple's Parents Had No Clue They Bought An Iconic Movie House

Actor Juno Temple spent some of her younger childhood years living in a house that horror movie fans know all too well. While being interviewed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" prior to the release of "Fargo" Season 5, Temple explained that her parents were living in Los Angeles before she was born. They moved to the U.K., and they moved to LA again after Temple was born. When Temple was around 5 years old, they returned to the U.K., not realizing that their house in America was a famous one from a classic Halloween season movie.

Temple told Kimmel, "I actually grew up in — this is an interesting place to grow up — my parents bought a house without realizing until Halloween came around and there was a tour bus, that it was the original Michael Myers house from the 'Halloween' movie." Temple was too young to understand the pop culture significance at the time.

However, she did have a funny interaction with one of the tour buses while she and her family lived in that house. While Temple was playing outside, a bus drove by and someone claimed she was Shirley Temple. "And I turned around," Temple told Kimmel, "and I was like, 'No, I'm Juno Temple.'" If anyone on that bus became fans of "Ted Lasso," they'll never make that mistake again.