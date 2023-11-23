Juno Temple's Parents Had No Clue They Bought An Iconic Movie House
Actor Juno Temple spent some of her younger childhood years living in a house that horror movie fans know all too well. While being interviewed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" prior to the release of "Fargo" Season 5, Temple explained that her parents were living in Los Angeles before she was born. They moved to the U.K., and they moved to LA again after Temple was born. When Temple was around 5 years old, they returned to the U.K., not realizing that their house in America was a famous one from a classic Halloween season movie.
Temple told Kimmel, "I actually grew up in — this is an interesting place to grow up — my parents bought a house without realizing until Halloween came around and there was a tour bus, that it was the original Michael Myers house from the 'Halloween' movie." Temple was too young to understand the pop culture significance at the time.
However, she did have a funny interaction with one of the tour buses while she and her family lived in that house. While Temple was playing outside, a bus drove by and someone claimed she was Shirley Temple. "And I turned around," Temple told Kimmel, "and I was like, 'No, I'm Juno Temple.'" If anyone on that bus became fans of "Ted Lasso," they'll never make that mistake again.
Juno Temple's old home is a historic landmark
"Halloween" fans can visit the iconic horror house (called the Century House) at 1000 Mission Street in South Pasadena, California. According to the Los Angeles Explorers Guild, the original Century House location was not where it stands today. The house was built in 1888 on Meridian Street in South Pasadena. When it was used as Michael Myers' house in "Halloween," it was empty. About a decade after the movie was released, the house was vacant again. All the houses on its street were being demolished one by one to build a hospital there, according to Myers House NC.
David Margrave, a member of the South Pasadena city council, didn't want to see the house go. Myers House NC claimed he saved the house from being bulldozed at the last second before going to the building's owner, Dr. Joseph Kohn, and purchasing the piece of horror history for a silver dollar.
Then, Margrave moved the house a short way away to its current location, even though he had no claim to that land. However, the house survived, and the Los Angeles Explorers Guild reported that it became the 34th in the list of Cultural Heritage Landmarks of South Pasadena. Juno Temple's childhood home doesn't operate as a residence anymore. It has previously been used for businesses such as Westland Financial but, as of 2023, it's unclear which businesses, if any, still operate out of the building.
'Fargo' includes its own references to the spooky holiday of Halloween
In addition to her former home's rich film history, Juno Temple's family has ties to the industry. Temple's famous dad, Julien Temple, is a well-known director. Her mother, Amanda Pirie (also called Amanda Temple) is a producer. Because of that, Temple spent her young life surrounded by other iconic industry stars, such as Joe Strummer from The Clash.
In a serendipitous twist, Temple's season of "Fargo" (Season 5) has its own connection to the holiday of Halloween. In a video interview with the Sioux City Journal alongside costar Jennifer Jason Leigh, Temple expressed her love for the holiday and explained how they filmed Halloween-themed scenes for "Fargo."
"The Halloween stuff was an exciting sequence for me," Juno said. She kept her responses purposefully vague, so as to not spoil anything major from show, but she explained her character's Halloween scenes allude to one of Temple's personal favorite movies. The interviewer Bruce Miller asked, "So it was a good experience?" Temple replied: "I mean, Halloween forever! It's amazing."