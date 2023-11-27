The Childhood Warning Anne Hathaway Was Determined To Prove Wrong

Women in the entertainment industry face lots of scrutiny, and even big names like Anne Hathaway are not immune to it. Hathaway has been in the industry for a while, with her first credit going back to 1999 with the TV series "Get Real." She tries to stay out of the spotlight but isn't afraid to get candid in interviews. While speaking with Net-A-Porter in November 2023, prior to the release of her film "Eileen," Hathaway opened up about an ageist comment she was given as a teenager.

Hathaway found mainstream success in the aughts with leading roles in "The Princess Diaries" franchise and "Ella Enchanted." However, around the time her career started, she was told it wouldn't last long. "When I started out [in this industry] as a child," Hathaway said, "I was warned that my career would fall off a cliff at the age of 35, which is something I know a lot of women face."

She went on to say how society is changing and "more women are having careers deeper into their lives, which I think is fantastic." Hathaway didn't feel like the progress was all done, however. She quoted a friend who told her, "There's so much to be proud of, and there's so much to fix."