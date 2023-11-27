The Unexpected Accessory Prince William Rocked To Support Sustainable Fashion

It's usually Catherine, Princess of Wales, who grabs our attention with her fashion choices, but lest you think she's the only one with a crush-worthy closet in her little royal family, please direct your attention to her husband William, Prince of Wales. William and Kate are known for wearing coordinated looks on occasion, but His Royal Highness also has a unique vibe all his own when it comes to clothes.

Regal in full military uniform, dapper in suits, sporty in polo gear, and charming in simple jeans and a button-down, the next in line and ready-to-be-king Prince William is a more laidback fashionista. Most commonly, you'll find him in a dark blue suit (single-breasted, for those of you taking notes), and though it may be the most basic of menswear, William has been known to spice up the look.

In particular, the Prince of Wales's most commonly used accessory is a classic necktie. William favors a long, thin tie when suited up, usually in shades of blue or red. Sometimes, the tie is more significant than it first appears. A champion for the environment, the father of three is a fan of sustainable fashion, and not only recycles his blue suits but owns at least one tie derived from recycled materials.