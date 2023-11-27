Meet RHOM Star Alexia Echevarria's Two Sons, Peter & Frankie

"The Real Housewives of Miami" Alexia Echevarria has showcased much of her life on camera since joining the cast in 2011. Even when "RHOM" was canceled and then rebooted in 2021, she stayed transparent with fans about what was happening off-camera. Echevarria showed off her relationship and wedding to her new husband, Todd Nepola, and her love for her sons, Peter and Frankie Rosello. The men frequently make appearances on the series and have become a key part of Echevarria's storyline.

Echevarria shares Peter and Frankie with her first husband, Cuban drug kingpin Pedro Rosello. The couple were only married from 1992 to 1996, but Echevarria has long lived with the stigma of dating a narcotics trafficker. Echevarria and Frankie have seemingly distanced themselves from the wrongdoings of her first husband, though he has made several cameos on the show. Peter, on the other hand, is not shy about his pride in his father's reputation. He even shared a flyer for Netflix's "Cocaine Cowboys: The King Of Miami" documentary, which follows his dad's past. Nevertheless, he and his brother appear to be doing well despite all they went through.