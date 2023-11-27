Meet RHOM Star Alexia Echevarria's Two Sons, Peter & Frankie
"The Real Housewives of Miami" Alexia Echevarria has showcased much of her life on camera since joining the cast in 2011. Even when "RHOM" was canceled and then rebooted in 2021, she stayed transparent with fans about what was happening off-camera. Echevarria showed off her relationship and wedding to her new husband, Todd Nepola, and her love for her sons, Peter and Frankie Rosello. The men frequently make appearances on the series and have become a key part of Echevarria's storyline.
Echevarria shares Peter and Frankie with her first husband, Cuban drug kingpin Pedro Rosello. The couple were only married from 1992 to 1996, but Echevarria has long lived with the stigma of dating a narcotics trafficker. Echevarria and Frankie have seemingly distanced themselves from the wrongdoings of her first husband, though he has made several cameos on the show. Peter, on the other hand, is not shy about his pride in his father's reputation. He even shared a flyer for Netflix's "Cocaine Cowboys: The King Of Miami" documentary, which follows his dad's past. Nevertheless, he and his brother appear to be doing well despite all they went through.
Peter Rosello has had some legal troubles
Alexia Echevarria welcomed son Peter Rosello on August 11, 1992. Bravo viewers met him in Season 1 of "The Real Housewives of Miami" in 2011 when he was just 19. However, his first run-in with the law came in 2012, when Peter was accused of assaulting a homeless man. He videotaped the moment as part of a YouTube prank. In December 2012, he agreed to a pre-trial diversion program that included a written apology to his victim, community service at a homeless shelter, a court-ordered social values class, and compensation to the victim's assistance fund, RadarOnline confirmed. After this ordeal, it seemed Peter got back on the right track.
He decided to pursue his entrepreneurial endeavors in France, attending the Paris School of Business. After returning to Miami in 2017, Peter began a career selling commercial real estate. However, his career was slightly derailed by another arrest in January 2022, this time for domestic violence. In this instance, Peter was accused of kicking and slapping his girlfriend. However, the charges were dropped the following month after the young woman refused to cooperate with the prosecution.
These days, it appears that Peter is back on track. He has launched a lifestyle brand called Aeris. The company offers organic marijuana rolling papers, soy candles, air purifiers, and other goods. He uses his Instagram to promote his business and shares occasional photos of his outings, though he keeps much of his personal life under wraps.
Frankie Rosello is making strides since suffering a traumatic brain injury
Alexia Echevarria's youngest son, Frankie Rosello, was born on February 25, 1997. He appeared to have had a normal childhood until August 2011, when he was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed into another car. He suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent months in a coma. The teen had to learn how to walk and speak again. Thankfully, Frankie has made amazing strides. After regaining his speech and mobility, Frankie graduated from high school with a special diploma. During Season 5 of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Frankie was even seen learning to cook alongside his mother as they both worked toward his independence. Part of this is his work at Alexia + Frankie's Beauty Bar, which Echevarria opened in 2017.
She praised Frankie's involvement with the salon when speaking with Distractify, saying, "He's very involved, and he loves the customers. He brings so much joy and happiness to people. We have customers who walk in, and you can already tell they're gonna have a bad day. But, then Frankie opens the door and says, 'Good morning, you're so beautiful.' He really does bring a smile to everybody's faces."
Today, Frankie is active on Instagram. He shares images with his family and some of his hobbies, which include relaxing on the beach. It's good to see the Rosello brothers doing well after a few bumpy years.