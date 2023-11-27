Adele's Rich Paul Romance Started Off As A Casual Fling

In 2019, Adele and Simon Konecki took the world by surprise by announcing their divorce after a year of marriage. The couple had been together for seven years and seemed to be quietly thriving after welcoming their son, Angelo, in 2012. Nonetheless, there didn't seem to be any bad blood between the two as they continued to co-parent. After her divorce, Adele got into serious shape and had an incredible transformation.

Later in 2019, she reportedly dated British rapper Skepta for a bit and then enjoyed the single life until she reunited with Lebron James' agent, Rich Paul. In May 2021, Paul hinted at the romance by telling The New Yorker that he had a big-name pop star over at his house just a day prior. He didn't go into much detail beyond that and vehemently maintained he was single. It didn't take too long for us to find out who he meant because, in June, he was spotted enjoying a Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns NBA game with Adele.

People then confirmed their relationship, reporting that they had been seeing each other for a couple of months. Later in the month, an insider explained where Adele and Paul's relationship stood, "It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," they added. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social." The couple may have intended to keep things casual, but ultimately, couldn't help but fall hard for each other.