Adele's Rich Paul Romance Started Off As A Casual Fling
In 2019, Adele and Simon Konecki took the world by surprise by announcing their divorce after a year of marriage. The couple had been together for seven years and seemed to be quietly thriving after welcoming their son, Angelo, in 2012. Nonetheless, there didn't seem to be any bad blood between the two as they continued to co-parent. After her divorce, Adele got into serious shape and had an incredible transformation.
Later in 2019, she reportedly dated British rapper Skepta for a bit and then enjoyed the single life until she reunited with Lebron James' agent, Rich Paul. In May 2021, Paul hinted at the romance by telling The New Yorker that he had a big-name pop star over at his house just a day prior. He didn't go into much detail beyond that and vehemently maintained he was single. It didn't take too long for us to find out who he meant because, in June, he was spotted enjoying a Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns NBA game with Adele.
People then confirmed their relationship, reporting that they had been seeing each other for a couple of months. Later in the month, an insider explained where Adele and Paul's relationship stood, "It's not super serious, but they're having a good time," they added. "They have mutual friends in common, so that's been nice. She's having fun and being social." The couple may have intended to keep things casual, but ultimately, couldn't help but fall hard for each other.
Adele and Rich Paul were friends before dating
Adele and Rich Paul might've only started dating in 2021, but they met a few years prior. In a November 2021 Rolling Stone interview, Adele shared that their paths first crossed on the dance floor at a mutual friend's birthday party. They busted a move — presumably to Drake — and stayed in touch. When Adele suffered the tragic loss of her father in May, Paul reached out to offer his condolences, and their connection deepened.
When the "Rolling In The Deep" singer spoke to Vogue in the same month, she explained that she felt completely at ease in the relationship because Paul seemed so sure of what he wanted, and she needed that stability in her life. She also shared that after they were spotted together for the first time, Paul was curious about the public's reaction, but Adele just joked and said that everyone believed he was taking her on as a client.
In September, Adele made their relationship Instagram official by including a photo of them together in her carousel. Shortly after that, a source told E! News that their relationship wasn't all that casual anymore because Adele had fallen for Paul, explaining, "They have both met each other's kids but have been keeping it low-key around them." They added. "They both stay at each other's places in L.A. and are pretty much inseparable." The insider also dished that Paul was exactly the kind of man Adele was looking for after her divorce.
Adele and Rich Paul seem to be married
In February 2022, Adele made everyone's jaw drop by appearing at the Brit Awards sporting a massive diamond ring on her ring finger. When she appeared on "The Graham Norton Show," she dodged the engagement rumors by saying she was neither confirming nor denying them. However, she hinted that things were getting more serious when she told the host she had to do her Las Vegas residency in the same year to give herself enough time to have a child.
When she attended another game with Rich Paul in the same month, she swapped out the diamond for a golden wedding band. In May, Adele shared that she and her beau had bought a house. In September, Adele once again sent fans into a frenzy by first calling Rich her husband and later calling herself his wife during her Las Vegas residency shows. In October, a source set the record straight to US Weekly, "They aren't married, but they do call each other husband and wife and have been for a while now." They added.
"Adele loved the security [of it] and how much he adores her. Marriage is really just a ceremony at this point. They [already] live and act as husband and wife." However, it seems the couple might have tied the knot in secret. Per DeuxMoi, Adele attended Alan Carr's comedy show, and when he asked if someone had tied the knot recently, the "Easy On Me" singer shouted that she had.