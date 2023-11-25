Whatever Happened To Rebecca Gayheart?

The following article contains references to suicide.

If the name Rebecca Gayheart rings a bell, you were definitely around in the '90s. The actress and model, known for her trademark curly hair, was at the top of her game in that decade. The Kentucky native got her start as a teen model in the 1980s, but it was her role as a spokesmodel for Noxzema skin products that put her on the map in the early 1990s. Gayheart quit modeling to pursue acting, and after landing a few minor roles, she got her big break as a recurring guest star on "Beverly Hills, 90210." From there, she was cast in major films like "Scream 2" in 1997 and "Urban Legend" in 1998. Her most iconic role, though, was that of Julie Freeman in the 1999 dark comedy "Jawbreaker," which centers on a high school clique who accidentally murder their best friend on her birthday.

With Gayheart's career on a steady incline, she was set to be one of Hollywood biggest stars. But in the next two decades, she took on little more than very minor roles, and her career never really lived up to its potential. So what ever happened to Rebecca Gayheart? We break it down for you.