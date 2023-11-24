Dolly Parton's Belly-Baring Dallas Cowboys Cheer Outfit Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Country music legend Dolly Parton completely stole the spotlight during the halftime show of the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day. Disregarding fashion expectations for someone her age, Parton left fans and commentators alike in awe. Taking center stage at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Dolly rocked a daring cheerleading outfit fit with blue and silver rhinestones. The 77-year-old icon even donned a cropped Cowboys cheerleader top paired with mini shorts.

Parton radiated pure confidence as she delivered a memorable performance, singing fan favorites "Jolene" and "9 to 5." The crowd was treated to a surprise as she belted out a rendition of Queen's "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You."

During the show, fans were quick to express their admiration for Dolly's performance on social media. "How many 77-year-old women can pull off the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader look in front of the actual Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders?" one fan tweeted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Dolly Parton is just amazing."

Even CBS commentators Tony Romo and Jim Nantz couldn't contain their enthusiasm after the performance. Calling Parton an "American treasure," they too were taken aback by her dazzling outfit. In a world that often imposes fashion limits based on age, Parton will have none of it. Over her decades-long career, she has proven time and time again that age is but a number in the face of true artistry and style.