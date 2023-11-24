Dolly Parton's Belly-Baring Dallas Cowboys Cheer Outfit Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Country music legend Dolly Parton completely stole the spotlight during the halftime show of the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day. Disregarding fashion expectations for someone her age, Parton left fans and commentators alike in awe. Taking center stage at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Dolly rocked a daring cheerleading outfit fit with blue and silver rhinestones. The 77-year-old icon even donned a cropped Cowboys cheerleader top paired with mini shorts.
Parton radiated pure confidence as she delivered a memorable performance, singing fan favorites "Jolene" and "9 to 5." The crowd was treated to a surprise as she belted out a rendition of Queen's "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You."
During the show, fans were quick to express their admiration for Dolly's performance on social media. "How many 77-year-old women can pull off the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader look in front of the actual Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders?" one fan tweeted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Dolly Parton is just amazing."
Even CBS commentators Tony Romo and Jim Nantz couldn't contain their enthusiasm after the performance. Calling Parton an "American treasure," they too were taken aback by her dazzling outfit. In a world that often imposes fashion limits based on age, Parton will have none of it. Over her decades-long career, she has proven time and time again that age is but a number in the face of true artistry and style.
Dolly Parton is a style icon
Dolly Parton's style reflects her commitment to being authentically herself, and even her most memorable outfits stand out from the competition. While her signature blonde hair, acrylic nails, and sizeable chest are staples of her look, Parton's outfits are just as consistent. The country music star is dedicated to showing up as the best, most glamorous version of herself every day. "If I hadn't been a woman, I'd have been a drag queen," she told the Evening Standard in 2012. "It costs a lot to look this cheap." This witty perspective has made her a beloved figure in the fashion world.
Beginning with her career in the '70s, the "I Will Always Love You" singer maintained a cowgirl-inspired style that was true to her Tennessee roots. As she grew into a music phenomenon, she embraced a more glamorous look, often donning bedazzled jumpsuits, high heels, and of course, big hair. Parton's impact is acknowledged by her being the subject of several fashion exhibits, including one at the Grammy Museum that showcases her most iconic costumes.
She has also been open about her plastic surgery journey, which has been a much-discussed facet of her image since the '80s. "This is just who I am ... It's like what I always say: I may look fake but I'm real where it counts," she told The Guardian. "If something is bagging, sagging or dragging, I'll tuck it, suck it or pluck it."
Dolly Parton refuses to let her age limit her artistic choices
In a world that dictates how people should dress based on their age, Dolly Parton encourages everyone to express themselves, regardless of the number of candles on their birthday cake. "As long as I stay healthy, the numbers shouldn't matter," she told Insider. "I don't feel my age, I don't work my age, I don't think my age, and hopefully, I don't look my age!"
Parton refuses to give up her famed hotpants or revealing tops — even in the face of critics who claim that she is too old to dress the way that she does. After her Thanksgiving halftime performance started a discourse on social media, fans were quick to swoop in against haters. "Dolly Parton is an American icon, she crushed it yesterday, and she can dress however she wants," one fan wrote in response to an ageist tweet.
This performance came on the heels of her latest album, "Rockstar." The LP, released on November 17, 2023, is Parton's 49th studio album. It even includes a rendition of the 2013 hit "Wrecking Ball," featuring Miley Cyrus, her goddaughter and the song's original singer. Parton and Cyrus have a very close relationship, and Parton has supported Cyrus throughout all moments of her controversial career. "I knew I had to have her on my rock album because Miley is the new rock chick in my mind," Parton told USA Today about their recording process. "I love her whole voice, her whole persona; she's just a rock star."