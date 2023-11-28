What We Know About Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Life As A College Girl

Zahara Jolie-Pitt was adopted from her native Hawassa, Ethiopia in 2005 when she was just a baby by her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Since then, she has been surrounded by love from the Hollywood couple as well as her five siblings: older brother Maddox, as well as younger brothers and sisters Shiloh Nouvel, Pax Thien, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline. Zahara and Maddox are now grown up and on their own separate journeys, which Jolie couldn't be more proud of.

Maddox chose to enroll at South Korea's Yonsei University and is also heavily involved in humanitarian efforts and filmmaking, taking largely after his mother. Zahara has explored her African roots, which is something Jolie has backed and been in awe of over the years. Zahara has even visited her native country to meet Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde, to discuss further efforts to help girls receive better education in the country. Zahara's dedication to women's learning may have been what drove her to attend Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. The all-female historically black university has welcomed Zahara and her family with open arms as she starts her degree program.