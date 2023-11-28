What We Know About Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Life As A College Girl
Zahara Jolie-Pitt was adopted from her native Hawassa, Ethiopia in 2005 when she was just a baby by her parents, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Since then, she has been surrounded by love from the Hollywood couple as well as her five siblings: older brother Maddox, as well as younger brothers and sisters Shiloh Nouvel, Pax Thien, and twins Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline. Zahara and Maddox are now grown up and on their own separate journeys, which Jolie couldn't be more proud of.
Maddox chose to enroll at South Korea's Yonsei University and is also heavily involved in humanitarian efforts and filmmaking, taking largely after his mother. Zahara has explored her African roots, which is something Jolie has backed and been in awe of over the years. Zahara has even visited her native country to meet Ethiopia's first female president, Sahle-Work Zewde, to discuss further efforts to help girls receive better education in the country. Zahara's dedication to women's learning may have been what drove her to attend Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia. The all-female historically black university has welcomed Zahara and her family with open arms as she starts her degree program.
In 2022, Angelina Jolie announced that Zahara was heading to Spelman
Angelina Jolie was supportive of Zahara Jolie-Pitt's decision on which university to attend. In July 2022, the "Salt" star shared a photo on Instagram of her oldest daughter alongside several other Spelman College attendees with the caption, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
Days after the announcement, People caught up with Zahara's dad, Brad Pitt, at the Los Angeles premiere of "Bullet Train," where he also praised Zahara's decision to attend Spelman, calling the move "really beautiful." While Zahara has not issued an official statement about her college life, Spelman is also excited to have the daughter of the Hollywood A-listers on campus as well. Administrator Darryl Holloman shared a video in August 2022 of Jolie and Spelman president Helene Gayle. In the clip, Jolie expresses her emotions over being a "Spelman mom," while Gayle reassures her that the tears are to be expected.
Zahara is now a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority
Zahara Jolie-Pitt is getting involved in the on-campus culture at Spelman College. This includes joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. In November 2023, a video of Spelman's AKA probate ceremony went viral after Essence shared it on their Instagram. In the clip, Zahara steps to the front of her line of sisters and makes her introduction. "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie," she said before shaking her hair, which prompted cheers from the crowd. "Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California ... I am this line's number seven."
Multiple fans commented on the clip, sending well wishes to Zahara on her sorority declaration, especially given that she's joined the first historically Black sorority. The teen doesn't appear to have social media, and her mother has not yet shared any updates about how she is enjoying the experience of being part of the group. Nevertheless, with Jolie now a fixture at the school, it has been rumored that many of Zahara's classmates are hoping her movie star dad, Brad Pitt, will also pay her a visit on campus. While no plans have been unveiled for that to happen, it seems both of her parents are incredibly proud of the strides she is making in her college career.