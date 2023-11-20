Zahara Jolie-Pitt's Sorority Declaration Hints At Her True Relationship With Dad Brad Pitt

Time has indeed flown for Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the eldest daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The college sophomore just hit a major milestone — pledging to the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College. In a noteworthy moment captured in shared videos, Zahara performed the traditional declaration of entry into Alpha Kappa Alpha, at the all-women's historically black college. When called to list her name, Zahara subtly dropped her father's surname and marked her identity as "Zahara Marley Jolie," per Page Six.

This small but powerful act was quickly noticed by fans, providing a glimpse into Zahara's feelings towards her father. Even though Zahara's life has been tied up with the ups and downs of her famous parents' relationship. In 2005, "Brangelina" began their relationship after working together on the film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." Pitt and Jolie finally decided to tie the knot in 2014, but just two years later in 2016, they called it quits.

This triggered a messy divorce and custody showdown that still hasn't been finalized years later. This legal saga has seen the couple grapple with issues ranging from property division to financial assets, with the most prominent being the custody of their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. It seems that the drama since her parents' split may have taken its toll on the relationship between Zahara and her dad.