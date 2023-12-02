The Drama Between Britney Spears And Ex David Lucado, Explained
One of the saddest truths about Britney Spears is that her love life has been filled with drama. From her young romance with Justin Timberlake, which dominated the tabloids in the early 2000s, to her rocky marriage to Kevin Federline that ended in a 2007 divorce, the singer is no stranger to messy breakups. This also proved true in her relationship with David Lucado.
Spears began dating Lucado in March 2013, and it appears she fell fast for the law associate. In November of that year, Spears was gushing over Lucado and seemed to be happy with how their relationship was going. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight (via Us Weekly), Spears shared, "I'm in love. I like the fact that he's very stubborn, and he's stuck in his ways. He's just a simple man. I adore him. He's really funny, and he's really passionate." Lucado even had the approval of her father, Jamie Spears, who ran a background check on his daughter's love interest.
Sadly, their relationship ended a little over a year after this interview, with some serious cheating allegations being hurled in Lucado's direction. To make matters worse, Spears' father got involved in their drama and allegedly was the one to deliver the evidence about Lucado's infidelity. Though they've now been apart for nearly a decade, Lucado is still connected to Spears, largely due to their controversial split.
David Lucado allegedly cheated on Britney Spears
Britney Spears and David Lucado hit a rough patch in August 2014. It was that month when Lucado was caught on camera dancing with and kissing another woman. It didn't take long for the tape to start being shopped to different media outlets. That's when Spears' father, Jamie Spears, stepped in to try and do some damage control. He reportedly contacted the agency selling the footage and purchased it before it could spread across the web. Still, Jamie immediately showed his daughter the clip, which spelled the end of the relationship between Spears and Lucado.
Several sources close to Lucado told TMZ that he was desperate to get Spears back. He claimed that the kissing incident took place while the couple was broken up. According to Lucado's account, he and the pop star got into an argument on August 6 about people interfering in their relationship. This led to them going on a "break," and the steamy make-out session occurred the following day. Lucado and Spears then supposedly got back together on August 8. Despite the sequence of events, on August 28, Spears officially announced on Twitter that she was flying solo once again, writing, "Ahhhh the single life!"
Lucado was banned from contacting Spears
Insiders close to David Lucado shared that he was eager to explain his side of the kissing scandal to Britney Spears. However, his attempts to contact Spears were prohibited by Jamie Spears, who was her conservator at the time. Spears might've been okay with having Lucado's number blocked, considering that she was rumored to be hurt by his actions. "She is heartbroken. She is in Vegas. But she will get through it. She's a strong girl, and he was never right for her," one source revealed to E! News.
In the years that followed, Lucado continued to support her, especially when it came to ending her strict conservatorship, which she was under for 13 years. In 2016, he told E! News, "If anyone could see her interactions with her kids, they would know that there is no need for a conservatorship over Britney's personal life." Since then, Lucado has kept a relatively low profile, but Spears seemingly has no bad blood with him. In November 2023, she shared an old paparazzi photo on Instagram of herself and Lucado reminiscing on their time together, writing, "He is the shortest guy I ever dated. I feel like I've never looked this small with any of the tall guys I've been with !!! Why is he staring at my cup?" Could there be a chance for these two to reunite since she split from her husband Sam Asghari? Only time will tell.