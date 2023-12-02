The Drama Between Britney Spears And Ex David Lucado, Explained

One of the saddest truths about Britney Spears is that her love life has been filled with drama. From her young romance with Justin Timberlake, which dominated the tabloids in the early 2000s, to her rocky marriage to Kevin Federline that ended in a 2007 divorce, the singer is no stranger to messy breakups. This also proved true in her relationship with David Lucado.

Spears began dating Lucado in March 2013, and it appears she fell fast for the law associate. In November of that year, Spears was gushing over Lucado and seemed to be happy with how their relationship was going. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight (via Us Weekly), Spears shared, "I'm in love. I like the fact that he's very stubborn, and he's stuck in his ways. He's just a simple man. I adore him. He's really funny, and he's really passionate." Lucado even had the approval of her father, Jamie Spears, who ran a background check on his daughter's love interest.

Sadly, their relationship ended a little over a year after this interview, with some serious cheating allegations being hurled in Lucado's direction. To make matters worse, Spears' father got involved in their drama and allegedly was the one to deliver the evidence about Lucado's infidelity. Though they've now been apart for nearly a decade, Lucado is still connected to Spears, largely due to their controversial split.