A Timeline Of Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Relationship

When Britney Spears got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in 2021 and married him a year later, we thought she'd finally found her forever person. But cracks began to show in their relationship, and in August 2023, we'd learned the marriage was over for the pop princess and her fitness trainer, model, and actor beau.

The separation and divorce filing led us to wonder how things had gone wrong for Spears and the man she had long referred to as her "rock" (via People). How did they go from professing their undying love for one another on their wedding day to filing for divorce after only a little more than a year of marriage?

We're taking a look back at the former couple's love story, tracing their relationship from its early days to its tumultuous demise. Of course, no one other than Spears and Asghari know all the intimate details of their relationship and what went wrong. Still, the news of their split has piqued our curiosity to reflect on the course of their time together.