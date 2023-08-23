A Timeline Of Britney Spears And Sam Asghari's Relationship
When Britney Spears got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in 2021 and married him a year later, we thought she'd finally found her forever person. But cracks began to show in their relationship, and in August 2023, we'd learned the marriage was over for the pop princess and her fitness trainer, model, and actor beau.
The separation and divorce filing led us to wonder how things had gone wrong for Spears and the man she had long referred to as her "rock" (via People). How did they go from professing their undying love for one another on their wedding day to filing for divorce after only a little more than a year of marriage?
We're taking a look back at the former couple's love story, tracing their relationship from its early days to its tumultuous demise. Of course, no one other than Spears and Asghari know all the intimate details of their relationship and what went wrong. Still, the news of their split has piqued our curiosity to reflect on the course of their time together.
They met in 2016 on the set of her music video
In 2016, model and aspiring actor Sam Asghari booked a gig appearing in Britney Spears' music video for her song "Slumber Party." The role would change his life, as the two hit it off on set. "We were waiting and waiting together for 20 minutes at a time, literally stuck there," Spears said of the shoot in a rare interview with radio station AMP 103.7 (via E! News), adding, "We were forced to talk to each other."
But it was another five months after the video shoot for Spears and Asghari to see each other again. "I kept his number, and it was so weird because it was like five months later that I found his number in my bag," she admitted. "I was like 'He was really cute. This guy was really cute!' So then I called him. He is just a really fun, funny person."
By December 2016, an inside source close to Spears confirmed that she and Asghari had gone out on three dates and were getting to know one another. The pop star seemingly made the relationship Instagram official when she posted a photo of herself with Asghari enjoying each other's company on New Year's Eve.
They enjoyed a low-profile relationship
Over the next few years, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari spent a lot of time together, enjoying doing typical things together that couples do including hiking and traveling. "Having the best time with my other half," she captioned a photo of the two enjoying a meal together in June 2018 (via E! News). In fact, they rarely made any public appearances as a couple, so when they did, it was a big deal.
In April 2018, Spears and Asghari made their first public appearance as a couple when they attended the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles together. At the event, Spears was honored for her role in supporting members of the LGBTQ community. Then, in July 2019, the singer was all smiles alongside Asghari at the premiere of "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood." On Instagram, the superstar noted that the event marked the first premiere she attended with Asghari.
Sam Asghari supported Britney Spears amid the conservatorship that ruled her life from 2008 to 2021
As we all know, Britney Spears' life had been ruled by a legal conservatorship run by her father, Jamie Spears, from 2008 to November 2021. The conservatorship had been put in place, according to her family, as a safety precaution since Spears had struggled with her mental health and had been deemed unfit to manage her legal and financial affairs.
Spears had long opposed the conservatorship, and when she began dating Sam Asghari in 2016, he had served as a source of support for her. Always in her corner, Asghari always readily came to the pop star's defense. For example, in February 2021, he posted an Instagram story (via The New York Times) which read, "I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," with Spears' fans largely assuming Asghari was referring to the conservatorship. Of course, the conservatorship came to an end in November 2021, a move that had been largely fueled by the #FreeBritney campaign led by her fans starting in 2019.
In fact, Asghari had been called the singer's "rock" by many inside sources close to the star. "Sam has been Britney's rock for years. He makes sure that she eats well and works out," the source told People of Asghari. "She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
They got engaged in 2021 after five years together
With the end of the conservatorship in sight (the conservatorship had stipulated that Britney Spears was unable to get married or have a baby), Sam Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021. Spears shared a since-deleted video to her Instagram page where she showed off the four-carat diamond sparkler and used the caption, "I can't fu**** believe it" followed by multiple diamond ring emojis, a heart exclamation point emoji, and many exclamation points (via Elle Canada).
Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the news to People in a statement saying, "The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them." Additionally, Cohen shared that jeweler Roman Malayev, founder of New York's Forever Diamonds, had designed the ring. The jeweler's website even shared a congratulatory message following the engagement: "On behalf of Roman Malayev and the Forever Diamonds NY team, we are thrilled to congratulate Britney Spears and Sam Asghari on their recent engagement. "This ring is worthy of a Lioness herself and we couldn't feel more honored to be a part of this moment for such a special couple."
The four-carat round stunner set in platinum is known as "The Lioness," which was Asghari's nickname for Spears. While the exact cost of the ring is unknown, estimates for a ring of this size and quality start around $150,000.
They experienced a devastating miscarriage in the spring of 2022
A couple of months before their June 2022 wedding, Britney Spears announced via her Instagram page that she and then-fiancé Sam Asghari were expecting a baby! She explained in the post how she looked like she had gained a bit of weight and so she took a pregnancy test, which revealed she was, in fact, pregnant (and not with a food baby). In the post, Spears opened up a bit about dealing with perinatal depression during her prior pregnancies. "I have to say it is absolutely horrible," she wrote of the condition. "Women didn't talk about it back then ... Some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her ... but now women talk about it [every day]."
Unfortunately, the couple's excitement did not last long. Only a month later, Spears announced to Instagram that she had experienced a miscarriage early in her pregnancy. She wrote, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent ... We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment."
They got married in June 2022 with friends and family by their side
Fortunately, for Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, despite their devastating early pregnancy loss, they still had a wedding to look forward to. In June 2022, they wed at their home in the Thousand Oaks section of Los Angeles in front of 60 close family members and friends which included Madonna, Drew Barrymore, and Paris and Kathy Hilton. "I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married," Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, shared with People. "I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way."
Spears worked with Jeffrey Best of Best Events to plan the big day. "We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends," the bride told Vogue. "We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds."
Spears wore a custom, off-the-shoulder Versace gown, which she followed up with three more Versace looks for the reception. Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury collaborated on Spears' makeup look, while the bride's diamond jewelry, which weighed in at 62 carats, came from jeweler-to-the-stars Stephanie Gottlieb. The pop princess arrived at the pink-and-white-rose-covered altar in a horse-drawn carriage and walked down the aisle to "Can't Help Falling in Love" by Elvis Presley.
Sam Asghari defended Britney Spears amid multiple controversies
The social media drama surrounding Britney Spears didn't end there. In 2022, the pop star was criticized for posting racy nude photos of herself to Instagram. Spears' apparent reasoning for posting the nude selfies, in which she covered up her private parts with emojis, was in an effort to demonstrate her newfound freedom after being released from the 13-year conservatorship run by her father.
The online criticism led Sam Asghari to defend his then-wife on the platform. He wrote in an Instagram Story (via People), "The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."
The drama then went next level after Spears' ex-husband, Kevin Federline, conducted an interview with the Daily Mail where he shared that their sons, Sean and Jayden, had chosen to keep their distance from their famous mom because they were embarrassed by her online behavior. Both Spears and Asghari spoke out against his statements, with Asghari defending his wife in an Instagram Story, writing that her posts are more "modest" than some ads. He also took aim at Federline's comments, writing (via People), "There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly."
The couple began dodging rumors of marital problems in early 2023
Unfortunately, the couple's bliss didn't last long without rumors of marital problems after they were seen without their wedding rings. In March 2023, Asghari's manager, Brandon Cohen, released a statement explaining that Asghari was without the ring because he was filming a movie.
This wasn't an isolated incident. In January, the couple was spotted at dinner in Los Angeles where patrons later told TMZ that Britney Spears appeared "manic" after patrons saw her and began filming her with their phones. Asghari was seen storming out of the restaurant. Then, in November 2022, Asghari seemingly put Spears on the spot during his Instagram Live session, asking if she wanted to say anything to the camera. Spears appeared caught off guard and frustrated, saying (via BuzzFeed), "I don't wanna jump in, I have nothing to say. I don't wanna talk to them right now."
This incident was just one which led the pop star's fans to accuse Asghari of "controlling" her. After one fan asked if he was managing Spears' Instagram account, Asghari responded via his Instagram Story (per BuzzFeed), "I would never control someone that's been controlled for 13+ years." In a subsequent Instagram Story, Asghari explained Spears' then-absence from social media, writing, "Social media can be traumatizing. Sometimes it's good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman. I have respect for her privacy and I protect it at all times. Thank you to all of her protective fans."
An explosive fight in July 2023 caused their separation and Sam Asghari filed for divorce
Rumors and drama aside, the August 2023 news of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's split came as quite a shock to fans. Despite being married for just over a year, the two had been together for over six years. Shortly following their separation news came word that Asghari had officially filed for divorce from Spears.
Reportedly, Spears and Asghari broke up after an explosive argument in which Asghari accused Spears of cheating, though Spears claims this is untrue (via TMZ). Asghari allegedly had moved out of the house the two had shared. The couple had reportedly been arguing for months and that Asghari hadn't been sleeping often at their home. According to an inside source (per ET), "Britney and Sam have had ups and downs throughout their relationship ... Sometimes they feel as though each other's needs aren't being completely met. Recently, things took a bad turn and their arguments became more serious and real."
Spears followed up with a post to Instagram, writing, in part, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together ... 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked but ... I'm not here to explain why because [it's] honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!" Regardless of whatever transpired between them, we wish them the best and hope they get through this as amicably as possible.