Kate Middleton Effortlessly Revived A Vintage 1930s Tiara With This Modern Look

In late November 2023, King Charles welcomed the President of the Republic of Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, to Buckingham Palace for a State Banquet. Of course, prominent senior working members of the royal family were also in attendance, including Catherine, Princess of Wales. The reason for the occasion, a move by King Charles to strengthen the two countries' ties as they discuss a new trade agreement, was much less glamourous than Kate's fashion moment.

The royal was outfitted with her customary blue and red sash, formally identifying the position bestowed upon her by the late queen, the Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. White opera gloves, dazzling diamond drop earrings, and the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II , a yellow bow with a small portrait of the queen, completed her ensemble. However, none of those were considered the pièce de résistance. Similarly, Kate Middleton's floor-length white gown with an elegantly embellished cape was nothing novel — it was her headwear choice that turned heads.

The Princess of Wales arrived wearing the Strathmore Rose tiara. Not only was it new for Kate but much of the public, too, as this diadem had been tucked away in the royal vault for almost a century: the Strathmore Rose Tiara.