Inside Michelle And Jim Bob Duggar's Custody Battle Over Adopted Nephew Tyler

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's religious beliefs dictate that parents should welcome as many children as God gives them. The result: a huge household that became the inspiration for the "19 Kids & Counting" reality series. Their room-for-one-more philosophy continued even after it became clear the good Lord had called a halt to any more babies for the couple: In 2016, the Duggars took in Tyler Hutchins, Michelle's great-nephew.

As In Touch Weekly reported at the time, Tyler is the grandson of Michelle's sister Carolyn Hutchins. His mother, Rachel, was a teen mom whose troubled life left her broke, homeless, and in trouble with the law. In 2015, Rachel surrendered custody of Tyler to her parents, but just months later, Carolyn suffered a stroke that affected her own ability to care for a child. It was then that the Duggars petitioned for emergency temporary custody of Tyler, which became a permanent guardianship in November 2016.

The Duggar parents quietly added Tyler to their family website once he became the 20th Duggar child. Without explaining the particulars of his custody arrangement, they wrote an enthusiastic bio: "Tyler is our great-nephew and we are so happy to have him as part of our family! He is energetic, full of life, and loves being outdoors." He was especially fond of bonding with the Duggar brothers, as he helped with their home renovation and car repair projects. Tyler was also skilled at sweet-talking the folks into stopping for a treat during shopping runs.