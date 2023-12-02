Inside Bradley Cooper's Relationship With Carey Mulligan

Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan knew that the best way for them to connect while they were working on their film "Maestro" was to be as open with each other as possible. In an interview with Vogue, the Hollywood duo discussed how they prepped for their roles as Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Cooper told the fashion bible that the two of them were going to give all or nothing. He recalled, "I said, 'Will you go down this road where we're basically going to bare our souls to each other?'"

In the same interview, Mulligan also told the publication that her Cooper encouraged her to try a new method of acting that's like a "dream workshop." She explained, "I guess Bradley's been doing this kind of thing forever, using your dreams to connect your subconscious to the characters, but it was new to me."

Cooper's idea of going all in with his co-star seemed to have worked in their favor, as the reviews for "Maestro" have been mostly positive, per The New York Times. But the fact that Cooper and Mulligan also have a history between them has surely helped their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, too.