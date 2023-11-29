Sonja Morgan Isn't Shy About Her Supposed Past Romance With Owen Wilson

Sonja Morgan is a reality TV star who likes to speak her mind without any filters. She certainly wasn't shy about spilling all the details about her past romance with Hollywood star Owen Wilson. But for anyone who has been paying attention to "The Real Housewives of New York City," that shouldn't come as a surprise. Yet, Wilson is one of the most private celebrity figures who has dealt with some personal bumps along the road, which has also led him to be one of the most reclusive actors in the entertainment business.

The same can't be said about Morgan. In a 2021 interview with Hollywood Life, the Bravolebrity admitted that she felt like she was interviewing men more than just dating them. "It's not about Mr. Right now, it's about finding Mr. Right," Morgan reasoned. "Mr. Right Nows, they fall off trees. It's a little harder to find Mr. Right so that's been more of like an interview process if I might say and you'll see a little bit of that this season." But when it came to Owen, it seemed like Morgan wasn't just dating him or interviewing him.