Sonja Morgan Isn't Shy About Her Supposed Past Romance With Owen Wilson
Sonja Morgan is a reality TV star who likes to speak her mind without any filters. She certainly wasn't shy about spilling all the details about her past romance with Hollywood star Owen Wilson. But for anyone who has been paying attention to "The Real Housewives of New York City," that shouldn't come as a surprise. Yet, Wilson is one of the most private celebrity figures who has dealt with some personal bumps along the road, which has also led him to be one of the most reclusive actors in the entertainment business.
The same can't be said about Morgan. In a 2021 interview with Hollywood Life, the Bravolebrity admitted that she felt like she was interviewing men more than just dating them. "It's not about Mr. Right now, it's about finding Mr. Right," Morgan reasoned. "Mr. Right Nows, they fall off trees. It's a little harder to find Mr. Right so that's been more of like an interview process if I might say and you'll see a little bit of that this season." But when it came to Owen, it seemed like Morgan wasn't just dating him or interviewing him.
Morgan went into detail during a BravoCon panel
"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Sonja Morgan is certainly not shy when it comes to spilling all the tea about her personal life. According to Page Six, while appearing on a 2023 BravoCon panel in Las Vegas, Morgan played a little guessing game with host Andy Cohen and admitted right away that she was the mysterious housewife in question, based off the card: "She once had a very flirtatious moment with Owen Wilson." The outspoken star clarified, "It wasn't flirtatious. He is the Butterscotch Stallion and he loves doggy style."
Morgan went on to confirm that, despite hooking up several times, they didn't stay in touch. As she explained during a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, "That was a period in time where we were all going out to clubs [...] you know, we didn't have cell phones. You'd get home to your answering machine, then you go to the same club the next time. It's like a group thing that goes on for a few nights." However, she clearly doesn't regret it either.
The reality star likes to date intelligent men
Sonja Morgan acknowledged to ET that she was surprised when fellow Real Housewife Tinsley Mortimer admitted that Owen Wilson was her celebrity crush, assuming she'd also dated him. Morgan recalled, "I go, 'Oh! I dated him, too!' Out here [in Los Angeles]. Well, I met him in New York through some art friends, and then I also saw him while I was out here. Long time ago, a while ago." The Bravo star went on to say that she prefers to date intelligent men, some of whom include Charlie Rose, Richard Lewis, John McEnroe, and Prince Albert of Monaco.
Morgan also once famously argued during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark" that when it comes to her dating life nowadays, "It's not a walk of shame, its a lap of victory." So far Wilson himself has not made any comments about Morgan's steamy confession. Although, if we had to guess, the first word to come out of his mouth would most likely be, "Wow."