Sheynnis Palacios' Win Is Just One Of Major Firsts During Miss Universe 2023
The Miss Universe pageant has been crowning winners from all over the globe since 1952, with the 72nd annual event held in El Salvador in November 2023. There's still deep-thinking questions, a swimsuit parade, glamorous gowns, a ton of hairspray, and Vaseline-slick smiles, but that's not all. There are a lot of firsts that came with the latest incarnation of the competition, including a new owner and a winner from a country that had never previously tasted victory — and that's just to name a few.
Updates have been made to Miss Universe over the decades, but there's been slow progress in keeping up with the times. That all changed when Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip and her company, JKN Global Group, bought the Miss Universe Organization in October 2022. A transgender businesswoman who is a well-known personality in her native Thailand, she acquired the pageant, along with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, just before the 71st competition aired in January 2023. Although it was too late to make any significant changes to that version, she promised they were coming. "We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions but also to evolve the brand for the next generation," she stated in a press release, as reported by NBC.
Sheynnis Palacios was crowned the new Miss Universe in November 2023, making her the first Miss Nicaragua to wear the sparkly tiara. With the more forward-thinking Jakrajutatip at the helm, Palacios' victory for Nicaragua wasn't the only history-making first.
Major first: contestants can be married, divorced, and have kids
When the first Miss Universe was crowned in 1952, she was 17 and single, as the competition required. Before her year as the reigning beauty queen ended, she fell in love and married, thus requiring her to give up her crown to the runner-up; marriage was a big no-no for any Miss Universe back then.
The 72nd Miss Universe pageant made history by being the first time contestants were allowed to be married, divorced, and to have children. "Women are able to have families, they're able to have a job, they're able to be a spokesperson, and we should not be the ones to say no, you can't do this," Paula Shugart, the then-president of Miss Universe, told ANC after the announcement was made.
Camila Avella, Miss Colombia, made it into the Top 5, and cheering her along the way were her husband and daughter. "I want to show the universe how capable we women are, be an example and inspiration," she wrote on Instagram. "That being a mother does not limit us to working to fulfill our purposes, that we can play in all the roles we have in life and be successful in each of them."
Major first: Miss Pakistan was a contestant
There were 84 countries represented at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in November 2023, all of them returning with new competitors to vie for the crown. All except one — Miss Pakistan. This round of the competition was a first for the country, with model Erica Robin representing her homeland.
"When I was young, I always watched Miss Universe and I used to believe that a woman from Pakistan couldn't join the greatest Olympics of its kind," Robin wrote on Instagram. "But I also know in my heart that nothing is impossible and now having the title of Miss Universe Pakistan and being able to use my platform for good change and transformation — I strongly believe that Dreams Do Come True."
Along with placing in the Top 20 of the competition, she was one of only two women to forego a bikini or one-piece swimsuit in favor of a full-coverage option. Robin chose a flowing pink caftan, and Miss Bahrain Lujane Yacoub wore a purple one, both suitable for the water and part of the same Miss Universe by Rubin Singer collection worn by the other contestants.
Major first: two transgender contestants competed
The first transgender contestant who took a run for the big crown was Miss Spain's Angela Ponce in 2018, making history and setting change into motion. It would be five more years, though, before the Miss Universe pageant would include another trans contender, and to make up for it, the event created a major first by hosting two transgender contestants in the 72nd pageant.
Rikkie Kollé is the first transgender woman to hold the Miss Netherlands title. She shared with USA Today, "I want to be a voice and role model for all young women and queer people. I know better than anyone else what it's like to feel alone and not be surrounded by only positive thoughts."
Miss Portugal Marina Machete is also the recipient of another major first: She's the only transgender contestant to ever make it to the Top 20 of the Miss Universe pageant. She wrote in an Instagram post, "Thank you for the opportunity to share my story and represent the diversity and unshakable strength we have as women. I'll keep inspiring the change I want to see in the world!"
Major first: A plus-size woman was a contender
While there haven't been any official rules dictating what size dress or swimsuit a potential Miss Universe is required to wear, there also haven't been many contestants who fall into the curvy category. Miss Nepal Jane Dipika Garrett changed all that with her major first at the 72nd Miss Universe pageant in November 2023. She is inspiring as the first plus-size woman to be a contender for the crown.
"I'm so proud to be representing real-size beauty around the world and breaking the stereotypes of beauty pageants," she wrote on Instagram. She also gave a shout-out to the Miss Universe Organization for their forward-thinking, especially after she placed in the final Top 20 of all 84 contestants. "So proud of the new Miss Universe," she added.
You can expect even more major firsts in the coming years. For the 2024 pageant, another old rule has been abolished; while contestants must be at least 18 years of age to compete, the age limit of 28 no longer exists. As reported by CNN, the pageant released a statement proclaiming, "Starting next year, every adult woman in the world will be eligible to compete to be Miss Universe."