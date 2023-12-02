Sheynnis Palacios' Win Is Just One Of Major Firsts During Miss Universe 2023

The Miss Universe pageant has been crowning winners from all over the globe since 1952, with the 72nd annual event held in El Salvador in November 2023. There's still deep-thinking questions, a swimsuit parade, glamorous gowns, a ton of hairspray, and Vaseline-slick smiles, but that's not all. There are a lot of firsts that came with the latest incarnation of the competition, including a new owner and a winner from a country that had never previously tasted victory — and that's just to name a few.

Updates have been made to Miss Universe over the decades, but there's been slow progress in keeping up with the times. That all changed when Anne Jakkapong Jakrajutatip and her company, JKN Global Group, bought the Miss Universe Organization in October 2022. A transgender businesswoman who is a well-known personality in her native Thailand, she acquired the pageant, along with Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, just before the 71st competition aired in January 2023. Although it was too late to make any significant changes to that version, she promised they were coming. "We seek not only to continue its legacy of providing a platform to passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and traditions but also to evolve the brand for the next generation," she stated in a press release, as reported by NBC.

Sheynnis Palacios was crowned the new Miss Universe in November 2023, making her the first Miss Nicaragua to wear the sparkly tiara. With the more forward-thinking Jakrajutatip at the helm, Palacios' victory for Nicaragua wasn't the only history-making first.