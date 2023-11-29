What Does It Mean When You Hear Your Name Called In A Dream?

Dreaming is a fairly common phenomenon for humans and even some animals, per Healthline. Even if you wake up without remembering your dreams from the night before, you still dream. Dreams have been studied through both a scientific and spiritual lens to try and deduce what they really mean. Just like how context changes what it means when you dream about someone, context can also change what it means when you hear your name called in a dream.

As Anthony Roebuck, who writes the Dreamfully Sweet blog and has studied sleep and dreams, noted in an article about why people hear their names in dreams, it can be tied to worries surrounding a troubling situation or a life-changing decision you have to make. Other times, hearing your name has to do with your sense of self.

For example, you may hear your name if you are changing yourself too much for someone else. However, it could be the opposite too. As Roebuck pointed out, "Your name might appear in your dream as a form of encouragement or agreement from your mind that you are staying true to your values and remaining authentic in your waking life."