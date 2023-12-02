Actresses Who Caused Lasting Damage To Their Hair For A Role

Actors will sometimes do just about anything for a really good role — and apparently, that even includes sacrificing their own hair. Numerous actors have agreed to dye their hair for a role. Often, the process has left lasting damage. In some cases, actors have even noticed that their hair began to fall out.

Dying can be dangerous. "The chemicals used to color/straighten/perm/etc. your hair can be extremely damaging if they're not used properly," hairstylist Chris Dylan told The Skinny. "So basically you'll end up ruining your hair, which means you'll need a hair stylist to fix it."

When actors have to use aggressive hair chemicals for roles, or, they have to dye their hair repeatedly this kind of damage can often occur. Keira Knightly, for instance, revealed that she had to wear wigs for years after damaging her hair, while Jennifer Lawrence got her signature pixie cut after dye damage. Here are 15 actors who suffered lasting hair damage for a role.