Celebrities Who Were Unrecognizable With A Shaved Head

Whether you're entering into a new chapter of life or are simply wanting a change from the same-old same-old hairstyle, there's something life-changing about getting a new haircut. If you're one of the few who is feeling extra brave, you may even opt to shave it off altogether for a fresh start.

When actor Kate Hudson took a razor to her head for the first time, her perspective on her hair — and her life — completely changed. "I didn't realize that it would've been as much of an awakening as it was," she admitted of her famous 2017 hairstyle on the "Rachael Ray Show."

She, along with countless other female celebrities over the years, left all of us doing a double take when they first debuted their barely-there 'dos. Many of these iconic cuts have even inspired other women to wave goodbye to their long locks and embrace the bald-is-beautiful look. Read on for a list of celebrities who became unrecognizable after opting to shave their head.