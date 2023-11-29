Elizabeth Taylor Lived An Extremely Lavish Life

The late actress Elizabeth Taylor was famous for many reasons throughout her life. Being thrown into stardom by her mother at the young age of 10, Taylor had ample time to take full advantage of life in the spotlight, making a home for herself there until she died in 2011 at the ripe age of 79.

Taylor was the face of Hollywood in her prime, starring in classic films such as "Cat On A Hot Tin Roof," "Jane Eyre," "Little Women," "Suddenly Last Summer," and "The Taming of the Shrew." But talented Taylor was much more than an actress and heartthrob for audiences: Taylor became a strategic businesswoman, using her popularity for entrepreneurial ventures, as well as humanitarian and activist causes such as HIV/AIDs research, which was a cause close to her heart.

In her personal life, Taylor was a wife, mother, and eventually a grandmother. And while she was embodying so many roles, both on and off the screen, with great passion, she was also living a lavish life of luxury and racking up a net worth between $600 million and $1 billion.