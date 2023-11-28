General Hospital's Brooklyn Rae Silzer Wants To Visit Port Charles More Often (Yes, Please!)
Fans of "General Hospital" have witnessed Brooklyn Rae Silzer grow up before their eyes. Silzer first joined "GH" in 2011, taking over the role of Emma Scorpio-Drake, a character previously played by various child actors. With Silzer on the job, Emma was given a prominent spotlight among the younger crop of characters, remaining the only actor in the role ever since. After too many near-death experiences for her mother, Robin Scorpio Drake (Kimberly McCullough), she, Emma, and Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson) left Port Charles behind for California. But that hasn't stopped Emma from popping back in throughout the years.
Even though Robin and Patrick don't make appearances that often, Emma never goes too long without visiting her grandmother, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Silzer recently spoke to Soap Opera Digest, where she revealed she'd love to make more appearances on the sudser in the future. She said, "I've been applying for nursing school. That takes up most of my time. I'm taking pretty hard classes this year, but I'm hoping to stay local for college, maybe I can come visit 'General Hospital' more often. That would be really cool."
Regarding how the series influenced her career aspirations, she revealed that pursuing nursing "is definitely inspired by 'General Hospital,' because ever since I started, I've known I wanted to be a nurse, I think since I was six years old. I always said, 'I want to be a nurse when I grow up,' and it just stayed with me."
Silzer is a fan of Emma's character development
Brooklyn Rae Silzer recently made a long-awaited return to "General Hospital" just in time for Emma Scorpio Drake to reunite with her grandparents, Anna Devane and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). With all of the torture that Anna has endured in recent months, such as her house burning down, being stalked, and shooting her boyfriend's daughter, it was a special treat for the longtime spy. Scenes with Anna and Robert enjoying the company of their granddaughter were a welcomed juxtaposition to those recent events.
Regarding her return, Silzer stated, "I had really fun scenes and they kind of brought out a different side of Emma. It was just cool to see how they're developing Emma's character. She's not that different, but she has evolved from when she was little."
Viewers were equally thrilled with Emma's return and took to social media to express their excitement with the latest events in Port Charles. One viewer tweeted, "I love how happy Anna is by Emma's visit. Emma says 'No one has action grandparents like I do!' Love this! Sometimes GH gets it so right. Robert did bring her the perfect surprise. Finola and Tristan still deliver every time. Hi beautiful Brooklyn!" Another fan echoed that sentiment, writing, "The only good thing about #GH in weeks is seeing Emma. Love Brooklyn."