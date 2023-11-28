General Hospital's Brooklyn Rae Silzer Wants To Visit Port Charles More Often (Yes, Please!)

Fans of "General Hospital" have witnessed Brooklyn Rae Silzer grow up before their eyes. Silzer first joined "GH" in 2011, taking over the role of Emma Scorpio-Drake, a character previously played by various child actors. With Silzer on the job, Emma was given a prominent spotlight among the younger crop of characters, remaining the only actor in the role ever since. After too many near-death experiences for her mother, Robin Scorpio Drake (Kimberly McCullough), she, Emma, and Patrick Drake (Jason Thompson) left Port Charles behind for California. But that hasn't stopped Emma from popping back in throughout the years.

Even though Robin and Patrick don't make appearances that often, Emma never goes too long without visiting her grandmother, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Silzer recently spoke to Soap Opera Digest, where she revealed she'd love to make more appearances on the sudser in the future. She said, "I've been applying for nursing school. That takes up most of my time. I'm taking pretty hard classes this year, but I'm hoping to stay local for college, maybe I can come visit 'General Hospital' more often. That would be really cool."

Regarding how the series influenced her career aspirations, she revealed that pursuing nursing "is definitely inspired by 'General Hospital,' because ever since I started, I've known I wanted to be a nurse, I think since I was six years old. I always said, 'I want to be a nurse when I grow up,' and it just stayed with me."