Taylor Swift Announces Eras Tour Film Digital Release (& Fans Know The Date All Too Well)
Taylor Swift likes to drop Easter eggs for her fans, like on her Eras Tour, and she also likes to use her album releases to point to her favorite number "13." But there's not a lot of guesswork needed to understand the special meaning behind the streaming release date for "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" — December 13, 2023. Swifties know that is the pop star's 34th birthday. Swift also posted on her social media channels about the upcoming film release, confirming that it was intentionally scheduled for her birthday, "I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!"
Even if you've already seen "The Eras Tour" film in theaters, you'll still want to watch it at-home — it's going to be an extended version. The Instagram announcement about the streaming date was accompanied by footage of Swift singing fan-favorite song "Wildest Dreams," and she revealed that song, along with "The Archer" and "Long Live" will be included in the extended version. We don't know yet how much it will cost, but we're marking our calendars.
Taylor Swift's streaming release could set more records
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will be available to rent in the U.S. and Canada, according to Taylor Swift's Instagram post, as well as other countries that have yet to be announced. There's no mention of whether or not fans will have the option to buy the movie outright to watch as many times as they want for as long as they want, but we do know from The Eras Tour website that it will be available on Apple TV, Vudu, Prime Video, Xfinity, Google Play, and YouTube. It seems likely to bring in big bucks for those streaming services considering the fact that the theater release broke records, bringing in $128 million during opening weekend alone.
The theater version of the Eras Tour is two hours and 45 minutes while the live concert is about half an hour longer than that. But even with the additional three songs that Swift mentioned in the streaming release date announcement, that still won't make the length of the full concert. Fans are surely crossing their fingers for some additional surprise songs in the streaming version — particularly "Cardigan," which didn't make the theater version. What we do know for sure is that with the release date on Swift's birthday, it will make for the perfect holiday gift for any Swiftie in your life.