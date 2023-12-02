Details About Hallmark Star Emilie Ullerup's Relationship With Kyle Cassie

There's a reason that Hallmark is one of the most popular channels on TV; it's a place that audiences can go where everything they watch is guaranteed a happy ending. No matter the obstacles the couples have to endure, the sweet love story always ends with two people in love. And the happy endings on Hallmark are not only guaranteed for the fictional characters; they can also happen in real life, like it did for Emilie Ullerup and her husband, Kyle Cassie.

Ullerup is one of Hallmark's most well-known actors, appearing as Bree O'Brien on "Chesapeake Shores" for six seasons, as well as a myriad of films, including "Winter Castle" and "Retreat to You." Cassie also shares a career in acting, having starred in films like "A Christmas Tail" and "A Bride for Christmas," as well as appearing in a short cameo on "Chesapeake Shores." The couple first met almost 20 years ago, and although their relationship timeline may look nontraditional, the mutual love and respect they have for one another has kept them together for years.