Details About Hallmark Star Emilie Ullerup's Relationship With Kyle Cassie
There's a reason that Hallmark is one of the most popular channels on TV; it's a place that audiences can go where everything they watch is guaranteed a happy ending. No matter the obstacles the couples have to endure, the sweet love story always ends with two people in love. And the happy endings on Hallmark are not only guaranteed for the fictional characters; they can also happen in real life, like it did for Emilie Ullerup and her husband, Kyle Cassie.
Ullerup is one of Hallmark's most well-known actors, appearing as Bree O'Brien on "Chesapeake Shores" for six seasons, as well as a myriad of films, including "Winter Castle" and "Retreat to You." Cassie also shares a career in acting, having starred in films like "A Christmas Tail" and "A Bride for Christmas," as well as appearing in a short cameo on "Chesapeake Shores." The couple first met almost 20 years ago, and although their relationship timeline may look nontraditional, the mutual love and respect they have for one another has kept them together for years.
Emilie Ullerup and Kyle Cassie have a unique relationship timeline
While some couples may rush to get married soon after dating, others wait years to tie the knot. Emilie Ullerup and Kyle Cassie waited nearly 10 years after they started dating to make their relationship wedding official. Despite meeting in 2007, it took the couple eight years to get married at the courthouse, and another three years to celebrate their marriage with friends and family. Although it may seem like a nontraditional relationship timeline, Ullerup doesn't think anything of it. In an Instagram post explaining their relationship, she detailed her views on how love should be.
"There is no right way to do love. There is only your way. Although many people affect your journey, love is just between the two of you," she wrote to her followers in 2019. She also shared, "We have been together for 12 years and only now are we having our first child. We couldn't have imagined doing it any sooner."
Emilie Ullerup and Kyle Cassie share two kids together
After so many years together, not only have Emilie Ullerup and Kyle Cassie built a wonderful relationship, but they've also built a family together. Ullerup and Cassie share two children – their son, Wilde, was born in 2020, and their daughter, Coco, was born in 2022. The couple loves expressing their love for one another on social media, and once they became parents, it seems their relationship only got that much stronger. In an Instagram post for Father's Day in 2021, Ullerup wrote about how amazing Cassie is at becoming a dad.
"Happy Father's day," she wrote. "You are more incredible at this than I ever would have dared to imagine. Thank you for showing up like you do, Wilde & his Mor." Cassie also expressed his love for Ullerup in a sweet Mother's day post in 2021, saying, "Happy Mother's day to our one and only. Your love, dedication, creativity, patience and humor is the foundation of this little family. Oh and thx for that birthing thing, that looked uncomfortable."