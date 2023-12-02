What To Know About Harry Jowsey And Rylee Arnold's DWTS Rumored Romance
Season 32 of the dancing competition show "Dancing With the Stars" has been an exciting one — even off the dance floor. Rumors have flown about regarding contestant Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, his professional dance partner and "DWTS" newcomer. Some have speculated that the two are dating, with host Julianne Hough alluding to that when she called them "lovebirds" in an October 2023 episode. She then called them "fast friends," presumably to not confirm something that might be untrue.
Jowsey spoke to Us Weekly a few weeks prior to Hough's slip-up and raved about Arnold, commending her positive attitude and the ability to cheer him up when he's down. He added, "I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She's everything you could ever dream of." He also was a bit vague with the outlet, saying his relationship status was "to be decided" and that he was "just focused on Rylee right now."
Arnold shared her own glowing opinions on Jowsey with Us Weekly, saying he is "so sweet, so fun to be around." All of those things — plus a video of the two of them holding hands on TikTok – was enough to get the rumor mill spinning. However, they have an eight-year age gap, and both of them have made it clear in other interviews that they are nothing more than close friends and dance partners.
Jowsey said he and Arnold were just focusing on the competition
In an interview with People, Harry Jowsey stuck up for his dance partner Rylee Arnold, remarking that all the romance rumors aren't fair. "She's so green to this whole world and everyone having an opinion, and stuff like that," Jowsey told the outlet. The time of the interview was around the third week of competition and he added, "[W]e're trying our best to focus on the dance, and whatever happens, happens. We're just enjoying being together."
Despite their friendship remaining platonic, Arnold and Jowsey's relationship does help with his dancing. He told People, "Whenever I look at Rylee [while dancing], I know it's a safe space, and I know that whatever's going on outside doesn't matter. It's just us there."
The reality TV star (most known for his stint on "Too Hot To Handle") also spoke with Business Insider about the gossip and told them he's not currently in a relationship. "I try and ignore it all because I just want to focus on the dancing," Jowsey said, adding that he won't dance as well if he's preoccupied. Although he is not the best dancer in the bunch, Jowsey was able to stay in the competition due to his fanbase. Having Arnold as his dance partner helped him navigate the slew of online scrutiny he received.
Arnold shared kind words about Jowsey's determination in the competition
After "Dancing With the Stars" did a Whitney Houston episode, Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold both spoke with People about their dance partnership. Jowsey complimented Arnold's skills as his dance partner and teacher, highlighting her positivity. Arnold complimented Jowsey's improvement over the season — something the judges noticed as well.
"I feel like he has grown as a person, and he's such an amazing person," Arnold said. She said dancing comes easily to someone like her who's been doing it a long time. She continued, "But he's never done this before but he goes out there and he tries his hardest and he shows people that you can do pretty much anything you set your mind to. He's just amazing."
On why people assume they're dating, Arnold said, "I guess our connection just flows through," and she said he was a good dance partner. Plus, Arnold has been open about a previous boyfriend who is currently on a Mormon mission, whom she may reconnect with once he returns. Although Jowsey and Arnold likely won't be added to the roster of "Dancing With the Stars" couples, they did a great job as contenders for the Mirrorball Trophy.