What To Know About Harry Jowsey And Rylee Arnold's DWTS Rumored Romance

Season 32 of the dancing competition show "Dancing With the Stars" has been an exciting one — even off the dance floor. Rumors have flown about regarding contestant Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold, his professional dance partner and "DWTS" newcomer. Some have speculated that the two are dating, with host Julianne Hough alluding to that when she called them "lovebirds" in an October 2023 episode. She then called them "fast friends," presumably to not confirm something that might be untrue.

Jowsey spoke to Us Weekly a few weeks prior to Hough's slip-up and raved about Arnold, commending her positive attitude and the ability to cheer him up when he's down. He added, "I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She's everything you could ever dream of." He also was a bit vague with the outlet, saying his relationship status was "to be decided" and that he was "just focused on Rylee right now."

Arnold shared her own glowing opinions on Jowsey with Us Weekly, saying he is "so sweet, so fun to be around." All of those things — plus a video of the two of them holding hands on TikTok – was enough to get the rumor mill spinning. However, they have an eight-year age gap, and both of them have made it clear in other interviews that they are nothing more than close friends and dance partners.