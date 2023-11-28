Donald Trump Jr.'s Latest Outfit Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Unless your name is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a politician's outfit choices won't usually make headlines. However, Donald Trump Jr.'s latest ensemble has caused a big stir online, and for good reason, we might add.

Much like his father, former President Donald Trump, the younger Trump seems to steal the spotlight wherever he goes. Perhaps that's never been truer than at this moment, when Trump Jr., along with other members of his family, is embroiled in a heated civil fraud trial. His dad has already been part of a number of controversial moments, such as when he stormed out of the courtroom in a huff. Trump Jr. has also drawn a lot of attention for his behavior. His testimony was filled with wild moments, including when he placed the blame on accountants for reportedly flawed numbers in important documents.

The outspoken activist has found himself in the headlines again, but this time it isn't because of his political opinions or dubious financial decisions — it's because of his taste in fashion. A picture taken of Trump Jr. during a recent outing has everyone in agreement: it wasn't his best look.