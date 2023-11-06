The Wildest Moments From Donald Trump Jr.'s Fraud Trial Testimony

The Trump family has been accused of illegal business practices in the past, but now these accusations have actually gone to court. In 2018, The New York Times dug into the Trump family's finances and found some eyebrow-raising evidence of criminal activity throughout the business empire, particularly related to some rather questionable tax avoidance schemes. Since the Times' exposé, members of the Trump family have found themselves under increased legal scrutiny.

Fast forward to October 2023, and a civil trial in New York has commenced. Former president Donald Trump, his sons, and their family business are at the center of accusations related to fraud. Authorities contend that the Trump Organization knowingly inflated the values of their assets in official documents, and Donald Trump himself allegedly exaggerated his net worth by a staggering $3.6 billion, per CNN.

This high-stakes trial has drawn plenty of attention, especially following the testimonies of two of Donald Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. Trump Jr.'s testimony in particular is making waves in the media, as the businessman maintains his innocence despite solid evidence that says otherwise, according to the Associated Press. The outcome of this trial could be yet another blow to the Trump family's legacy, and what Trump Jr. said on the stand may contribute to the downfall.