GH's Nathanyael Grey Is Nothing Like His Character Behind The Scenes

Actor Nathanyael Grey has enjoyed his bad guy role as Mason Gatlin on "General Hospital," especially as he's made a career out of playing villains and ne'er-do-wells. Back in 2016, he played Royce, the leader of a group of vampires called Nightwalkers, in "Dead South" aka "Vampire Wars." Four years later, he starred in the film "Anonymous Killers" in which he plays Emaramus, a mysterious man who kidnaps five killers, forcing them to confront their pasts as well as decide which among them gets to live or die.

He started playing the menacing Mason on "GH" in June 2022 and completed his run in November 2023, despite the fact that the role was initially only intended to last for three episodes. As a result, Grey expected to be killed off early on, but in a November 2023 interview, he told Soap Opera Digest that executive producer Frank Valentini liked his work and wanted him to stay for a bit longer. "[Frank] told me on my fourth episode that he really liked what I did as an actor and he wanted to use me more. So I was like, 'Okay!'"

Despite Mason doing some heinous things on screen, the actor is the complete opposite in real life. After exiting the sudser, he shared a screenshot of Mason in a November 20 Instagram post with the caption, "It was a fun ride. Mason made it out alive which is amazing to me."