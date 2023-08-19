Is Ned Planning To Leave General Hospital? Here's What We Know

"General Hospital" has nailed its soap opera tropes recently, particularly with the story of Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) hitting his head and waking up believing he's his former stage persona, Eddie Maine. Kurth was so excited when he first learned of the storyline, he told Soap Opera Digest, "Amnesia? Eddie Maine? That sounds like a challenge! That sounds like something that's just completely wacky! Let's see if I can pull this off!" He added, "How do I make this work? How do I sell this?" While it was touch and go for a while after the accident when Ned almost needed brain surgery, fans speculated that Kurth might be leaving the show.

In an interview with Digital Journal on July 12, Kurth commented on the fact that "GH" just celebrated its 60th anniversary in April, remarking, "60 years is incredible, isn't it? I am very proud to be a part of both 'General Hospital' and 'Days of Our Lives.' Honestly, I feel very honored that both shows want me around." The actor is doing double duty playing Justin Kiriakis on "Days," a role in which he celebrated his 35th anniversary in February 2022. On "GH," Kurth has been playing Ned Quartermaine (formerly Ned Ashton) for 30 years, marking his milestone anniversary in September 2021, and with this new, highly creative, and entertaining take on amnesia, fans can relax, because he doesn't appear to be leaving any time soon.