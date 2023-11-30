Did Mohamed Al-Fayed Kick Off Dodi Fayed & Princess Diana's Romance?

The sixth season of Netflix's "The Crown," focuses a lot on Princess Diana's relationship with Dodi Fayed and the events that led to their untimely death in 1997. Since "The Crown" debuted on Netflix in 2016, fans have had difficulty separating fact from fiction when it comes to the lives of the royals. Buckingham Palace has not made any comments about the matter, but that hasn't stopped critics from looking at the series for hidden clues and Easter eggs, or bashing the show altogether for missing some of the real details that have been left out of certain stories.

That said, there's a lot of controversy surrounding the history and timeline of Princess Diana and Dodi's relationship (as detailed by Deadline) and whether or not the Egyptian businessman's father Mohamed Al-Fayed might have had a hand in kicking off their romance. Princess Diana was friends with Mohamed long before she met his son, Dodi, according to People. He is said to have introduced himself to the Princess of Wales sometime in the late 1980s while she was still married to the then-prince, Charles. But it's been suggested by "The Crown" that he might have pushed his son Dodi to marry the princess, too.